New art gallery in downtown Lynchburg aims to be more inclusive

A new art gallery in the first floor of the Allied Arts building in downtown Lynchburg offers something different than what you might expect from traditional exhibits.

Stability X, owner and founder of Be Kind Gallery 101 located at 725 Church St., Suite A, is a disabled veteran, a single mother and now an art gallery operator.

She opened the gallery at the beginning of March and said she wants it to be a more inclusive space for art.

“I don’t look at people's work and think, ‘Oh, that's not a Mona Lisa, I can't hang it on my walls,’ I want the name of the gallery to speak for itself. When you come in here, I want you to have a kind mindset when you look at the artist’s artwork, because a lot of times I feel like we're looking at art wondering, ‘Is it beautiful, does it have meaning, does it have purpose?’” she said.

She said she wants this space to be a welcoming environment.

“We're kind of coming out of COVID and a lot of people were in the house doing arts and crafts. I want them to have a place to show their work that they've been doing and exploring these last few years,” she said.

Both of X's parents were in the military, so it was expected that she would follow suit, she said.

“And being young and impressionable and listening to your parents, you think they know best. So I went into the military for nine years, but I sustained a couple traumatic brain injuries jumping out of airplanes for the 82nd Airborne Division,” she said.

In light of that, she decided to go to school full time to get a history degree to teach high school students.

“But I really wanted some nice supplies to set the tone to get me in this new chapter, so I decided to make some stationary notebooks and I loved how they turned out,” she said.

X put them up for sale on Instagram in 2016 and sold 1,200 in 24 hours.

“And so I just immediately was like, well, do I want to stay in school or do I want to run this business full time? So I decided to drop out of school and run the business full time,” she said.

When she moved to Lynchburg last year from Lafayette, Louisiana, she decided to open an art gallery that would showcase both art and the notebooks.

“I've been fascinated with the downtown rejuvenations that I'm seeing happening all across the country, particularly right now where everyone's wanting to be close to everything,” she said. “When I noticed that this space was move-in ready, and it's the Allied Arts building and already has so much art history with it being an art deco building, and it has so much artsy feelings to it that I felt like this was the right space to be.”

The circa-1930s art deco building, designed by architect Stanhope Johnson, is an iconic landmark in the city, with its greenstone base from local quarries. The stone is heavily used on both the interior and exterior of the building.

Heath Barret, vice president of membership development at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said by showcasing artwork by talented local artists, Be Kind Gallery is a great place to find art for the home or office.

“This veteran-owned gallery also has custom-made notebooks for sale and a library from which to pull your inspiration,” he said.

Matthew Sir Robertson, of Abstract Artist Sir, said he wanted his artwork on display in Be Kind Gallery 101 because from the moment he first walked in during the grand opening he was greeted and welcomed into the space like family.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Stability and her husband, John, and we spoke for hours about art, process and life experiences," he said. "Be Kind Gallery 101 offers a unique gallery experience, different from the traditional art gallery displaying multiple forms of art as well as offering a safe and inclusive place for artists to create, brainstorm and collaborate."

For now, X isn't curating any special shows but is just allowing artists to bring their art in.

Some people feel they have to have an art degree to make art, or even purchase it, but X disagrees.

“I want this to be that stepping stone up, and if you know absolutely nothing, just come in, because I've never gone to art school, but this whole wall is mine,” she said as she pointed to a portion of the gallery.

Lots of abstract pieces are hung the wall as well as art therapy pieces created by X when she was going through a custody battle.

Instead of writing down how she was feeling, she created art pieces documenting the experience. Some pieces use recycled and reclaimed materials.

X is biracial; her mother is white and her father is Black. She said she has always struggled with her identity and how she is accepted in society.

“So mixed media really spoke to me as I was able to take different pieces and create one unique piece,” she said. “It just reminds me so much of my childhood, and I've incorporated that in my art instead of just using paints and acrylics and oils and pastels. I'm cutting up magazines. I'm sewing fabric to the canvas. And that's something that a lot of galleries don't typically display.”

In spite of her obstacles, X said she still is here in the community, giving and serving.

“There are veterans that are coming back from the service and they're needing these opportunities and thankfully, I’ve been given that opportunity to let the community see what veterans can actually do when they come back from service. And even with disabilities they can still do so much,” she said.

