New artwork coming to Midtown Parking Deck next month

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is moving forward with another public art space on the heels of Art Alley, which debuted last fall at the intersection of 11th and Commerce streets.

Now it’s looking to take art to the Midtown Parking Deck located between 9th and 10th streets and Main and Commerce streets, which it will begin with the help of volunteers Tuesday.

Susan Brown, program director for the DLA, said the hope is that the project will draw more attention and acknowledgement of parking options in downtown.

“It's a big concrete structure, so we're going to add a little life and color to that and it'll also hopefully help catch people's attention,” she said.

The parking deck is open and free to the public on nights and weekends. The top level of the deck is also open to the public on weekdays, and the bottom levels offer paid permits for daytime workers.

“There's always this commentary about there being no parking downtown, but we do have some parking structures,” Brown said. “It really is just being able to appreciate the city living life of parking and walking.”

She said it’s a great structure considering it can be accessed off Main Street or on Commerce Street.

Details of the design have been put together in house, so the project can be executed quickly with completion possibly by mid-March.

Brown said the space will be prepped Tuesday and outline works will begin Wednesday. She said there will be a lot of volunteer opportunities over the following weekend.

Every level will have a different style but by the end, it will all have the same color palette.

The first floor will be a chevron-style design and a couple of floors will have geometric pattern while other floors will have more floral patterns.

“So it has kind of that juxtaposition between those levels,” Brown said. “If you stand back on the street, you’ll be able to take it all in at once or if you parked your car, you could walk up in front of it and take a quick snapshot.”

The DLA said it is grateful to the city for allowing the use of the parking deck for the project as well as Bank of the James, which is sponsoring the project and helping to cover the cost.

Brown said the DLA has to reassess its projects and programs every year but having a lively and welcoming environment is always one of its goals.

“We're really excited to be able to get this project started and add some life in that spot, so being able to leave a good vibe down there would be fantastic,” she said.

