New bagel shop coming to the Lynchburg area

A new bagel shop will open on Timberlake Road in early September.

Andrew Mather is opening The Bagel and I at the former Country Cookin location at 20584 Timberlake Rd, where he plans to offer New York-style bagels.

Mather has 38 years in the hospitality business and most recently served as the general manager at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.

“I always had a dream to own my own place and now is the time,” he said.

He decided to open a bagel shop after taking his son to Brooklyn for treatments for Lyme disease.

“We got bagels every day and in New York, there’s a bagel shop every 15 feet," he said.

The eatery will have a drive-thru, outdoor dining, a lounge area with sofas and a fireplace and a space to watch the bagels being made.

He said different flavors, spreads, and meats will be available on the bagels as well as lunch-style bagels and salads and bakery items.

“We're just very excited to serve our guests in the community,” he said. “I think it's a long time coming, and I know there's a couple other bagel shops and they're doing very well, and it brings a familiarity and a need for the area.”

