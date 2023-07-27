A new bakery, Frosted Ridge Confections, has opened in Forest at 17980 Forest Rd. Suite H.

The bakery is an egg and nut allergen friendly bakery and offers gluten-free and dairy-free options.

“The bakery was born out of need for our family as myself and my daughter have food allergies that include alpha-gal and egg and nut allergies,” Owner Lindsay Demshar said. “Our daughter requested a special birthday cake in April 2022 and we couldn’t use just any bakery since most bakeries in the area process eggs and nuts. We decided to design it for her! We started our journey then to create baked goods that were safe for her and our family.”

Through this process, she found there were some of the same needs in the community.

Prior to opening the bakery, Demshar was a practicing Registered Nurse.

“We did a complete switch going into baking, but I love sharing joy and taking care of people and felt like this was a way I could do that. Nursing has been tough on me for a while,” she said. “And a way we could share life, gather, and show the love of Jesus with our community through the good, bad, ugly, and the beautiful of this side of life.”

Confections range from dipped fruit, fudge, and truffles to cupcakes and cookies.

For its drink menu, the bakery features RoadMap Coffeeworks out of Lexington. It also offers sparking and mineral water and fizz — a spin on mocktails with flavors such as watermelon and berry thyme lemonade.

“We love using our creative skills to create custom cupcakes and cakes — special occasions, birthday, wedding, etc.,” she said. “With over 40 cake flavors we are sure to have a flavor anyone will love.”

Rachael Smith, (434) 385-5482 rsmith@newsadvance.com