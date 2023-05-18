Following an extensive and competitive search process, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced Kent Robey is the county’s new emergency management director.

Robey has 35 years of law enforcement and emergency management experience at the local, state and federal levels, with 18 of those years in both Bedford and Campbell counties as well as the U.S. Army Military Police, according to a county news release issued Wednesday. The second half of his career was spent with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and then in a supervisory role with the U.S. Air Marshal Service in both the Reston and Charlotte, North Carolina, field offices.

A Liberty High School graduate, Robey was raised in Bedford County and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice/public administration, both from Liberty University. He is presently pursuing a doctorate in strategic planning.

Robey will begin the position June 1.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Director of Emergency Management for Bedford County and am grateful that the County has identified the great need for this position, particularly considering all that is occurring in our country right now,” Robey said in the release. “This is an important step to ensure that both the County of Bedford and the Town of Bedford are adequately prepared for any natural or man-made disaster.”

Robey said he looks forward to working with all fire and rescue agencies in the county, law enforcement, businesses and residents to achieve a higher level of emergency preparedness.

The director of emergency management is a new position that is part of the administration staff, said Shelley Basinger, the county’s public information officer. The cost for the position, including salary and benefits, is close to $142,000, according to county documents that recently have gone before the Bedford County Board of Supervisors as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget talks.

Hiss said Robey brings wisdom and a variety of experiences, along with a high level of effective communication.

“I’ve been impressed with the accomplishments throughout his career and his motivation to make connections to accomplish goals,” Hiss said. “I look forward to him joining our leadership team and facilitating important initiatives to make Bedford County a safer and more resilient community.”