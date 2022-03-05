New Bedford Feral Cat Shuttle to boost spay/neuter efforts

A new initiative called the Bedford Feral Cat Shuttle is slated to transport its first batch of free-roaming cats in Bedford and Roanoke counties for spay/neuter surgery and vaccines at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

Up to 50 feral cats are expected to be live-trapped the night of Sunday, March 13, by colony caretakers and volunteer trappers. The next morning, Angels of Assisi will arrive with its van to the Tractor Supply parking lot along U.S. 460 in Bedford to pick up the cats for surgery and vaccinations. The cats will be returned to the Tractor Supply location that same evening around 5 p.m.

Normally used to transport domestic pets, Angels of Assisi’s van is part of the multi-organizational effort to spay and neuter feral cats in the most efficient manner available, joining nonprofit organizations Bedford Cares and Bedford Feline Sanctuary.

“We kind of talked about it, kicked ideas around a little bit, and we felt like the shuttle would be a great opportunity and great way to be able to get more cats done quicker,” said Rebecca Klahn, president of Bedford Cares, a nonprofit organization offering trap-neuter-return, or TNR, services and training in the Bedford area.

Instead of transporting just four or five feral cats at a time for surgeries, Klahn said, being able to transport up to 50 at once will significantly improve the organizations’ ability to humanely control feral cat populations, helping keep the populations healthy and ensure cats do not suffer as a result of overpopulation and resulting neglect.

“I don’t know that a lot of people realize how many colonies of feral cats are living right on the edges of our communities,” said Kelly Delroy, co-founder of Bedford Feline Sanctuary and a primary organizer of the feral cat shuttle.

About 80% of kittens that end up in shelters, Delroy added, are the result of feral cats breeding, and that is a leading cause of overpopulation. This is part of why the spay-neuter services these organizations offer are so crucial.

“It’s incredible,” Klahn said of the potential for taking care of a mass number of feral cats. “This really couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Bedford Feline Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to assist with loading and unloading of the cats during both pick-up and drop-off on Monday, March 14.

“It really is a community-wide, almost regional-wide effort to deal with our community cats. They didn’t get out there because of them. They got out there because of us humans,” Delroy said.

Veterinary services are not free of charge, but Bedford Cares and the Bedford Feline Sanctuary partnered to cover the fees of $45 fees to spay and neuter any free-roaming cats whose caretakers, or those who feed and otherwise keep an eye on the colonies, cannot cover the expense themselves, Bedford Feline Sanctuary leaders said.

Bedford Feline Sanctuary is also accepting donations for surgery sponsorships at $50 per cat.

Following the surgeries, the cats will have their ears clipped to identify their status as fixed, in line with TNR protocols, the organizations said in a news release.

Colony caretakers who wish to have their cats trapped and fixed are required to pre-register and complete feline medical paperwork before shuttling day. If live traps are needed, they may be obtained through Bedford Cares, Bedford Humane Society, and similar regional groups.

As of March 3, Klahn said Bedford Cares has about 175 live traps to loan out.

The organization has focused harder on training volunteers and colony caretakers in trapping and TNR over the past couple of years, focusing almost 75% of their programming on this training. This education was always an integral component of Bedford Cares’s mission, Klahn said.

Despite concerns in 2020 about a possible increase in feral cat populations due to more clinics shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Klahn said those fears did not end up materializing. She saw no significant increase in feral cat populations, even though the number of spay/neuter surgeries dipped somewhat for a time.

“We’re still trying to catch up from the pandemic. A lot of the vet offices in our area who were doing the surgeries, they lost staff, just like every other industry,” she said.

The goal is to make the feral cat shuttle a monthly event, Klahn and Delroy said.

For more information about the feral cat shuttle, call (540) 266-8485.

