BEDFORD — A new headquarters for the Bedford Town Police Department is on hold for now as a potential project, Town Council agreed Tuesday.

Bedford Mayor Tim Black said council has been considering the project for several years and pursued a concept plan of what a new police station could look like along with a space needs analysis. Council entered into an agreement with Davenport, a financial consultant, and local company Wiley|Wilson for a design concept, he said.

The cost estimate is around $10.5 million and Davenport looked at the town’s debt capacity and the recently presented report was “eye-opening,” Black said.

“There’s no doubt it’s a need for this community,” Black said of a new police station. “We have room to take on a loan. But the ability to pay that right now is, in my opinion, not there. I hate that’s where we are but that’s the reality. It would take a substantial tax increase that I’m not comfortable putting on our citizens right now.”

The need is not going away in upcoming years, he said.

“It’s a timing thing, interest rates are too high and driving up the debt you can carry,” Black said. “We have to put this on hold.”

Councilor Bruce Johannessen agreed and said raising the real estate tax rate 6 or 7 cents per $100 of assessed value is not a measure he would agree with.

“We’re going to be out of debt in a couple of years,” Johannessen said. “I know our police officers are stuck in 4,000 square feet, which is almost a lunchbox for 25 or 30 people … I think we will be better off holding off until we get out of debt.”

Johannessen said he doesn’t want council to have to choose between a new station and pay increases for police officers.

“That is not a choice,” Johannessen said. “Our guys need to be paid a little bit better than they are.”

Black said council can figure out ways to save and prepare. Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley Jr. said the current station at the town municipal building is about 55 years old and in 1968 had just more than handful of officers, which is now tripled.

“I am still very totally committed to this. We need it — it’s been a need for quite some time … they’ve outgrown it,” Stanley said.

Davenport’s report on the town’s financial picture made it clear the timing isn’t right for the project’s feasibility, he said.

“It hit us between the eyes and we realized right now we just cannot afford it. Now in a few years maybe when interest rates come down it’s possible it may be affordable,” Stanley said. “I do want to see it happen but it’s just going to take a little longer than we anticipated.”

Councilor Bruce Hartwick said $750,000 in the town budget from a reversion from city to town in 2013 is going away in upcoming years and the town government needs to be prepared for that loss.

“That’s definitely one of my biggest concerns … we have to keep taxes low and if we ever have a chance to cut them, we need to do it,” Hartwick said.

While the new police station is on hold, town officials are looking at other ways to alleviate space issues. Town Manager Bart Warner said a community building at Liberty Lake Park is underused and town leaders have decided to make use of it as temporary additional police space for officers.

“Also, it gives us a more constant presence at the park, which we think is a good idea,” Warner said.

Councilor Stacey Hailey said the current police station is outdated and council wants to take care of the police officers when the timing is better from a financial standpoint.

The financial report was a “gut punch” and made clear there is no way council can currently afford the new station, Schoen said. He urged town staff to keep looking for creative ways to fill the space needs and he likes having more police presence at Liberty Lake Park.

“That’s been an issue in the past where there’s been some nefarious activity over there,” Schoen said.

Councilor Robert Carson also said he likes stationing some officers there.

“Who knows what other ideas we can come up with?” Carson said.