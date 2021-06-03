New Bedford winery aims to offer friendly atmosphere for families, pets

Moving all the way from Illinois, a family decided to uproot their lives and purchase a winery in Bedford County just to try something different.
The Luedtke family has enjoyed visiting wineries while vacationing and they started running into a few that were for sale.
“And we said, hey, you know, maybe we could give this a go, and started checking out the internet and looking to see what was for sale. And this one happened to pop up,” Luedtke said.
They purchased what was formerly White Rock Winery in Goodview in November and just last month reopened it under the name Fables & Feathers Winery. It's at 2117 Bruno Dr., a 20-minute drive from Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Bedford.
Tom and Pam Luedtke, their son Adam and their daughter-in-law Genny have been running the place all by themselves for the last few weeks and are making their own beer, wine and cider on the property, where they also live in a farmhouse connected to the tasting room.
Luedtke said White Rock Winery had been in operation for about 20 years. The most recent owners had it for about a year and a half but never opened the doors, Luedtke said.
“Between COVID, they decided it was just not going to work out for them,” he said.
Luedtke said he was a home winemaker beforehand.
“You know, we've always loved traveling around and visiting all the wineries. I always liked growing grapes as a hobby and I was ready to retire from my other job. So I decided to up our game a little bit and buy a winery.”
The winery, which also serves beer as well as a new pineapple cider, is located on 18 acres, with five of those growing six varieties of grapes.
The process behind the name of the business is all family-based, Luedtke said.
“We have a very large family, so we came up with a lot of ideas. But we always talked about how the Luedtke boys always like to tell stories and how the Luedtke girls always loved their birds. The fables kind of more leans towards like storybook fables and we've always loved birds we have birds as pets,” he said.
The winery is family and pet-friendly. The property has a cattle feeder bin that's been turned into a sandbox for children. Pets are allowed as long as they are outside on the patio, which overlooks the vines.
Fables & Feathers offers five reds wine and five whites that are both dry and sweet. Customers can bring their own food onto the property and the winery offers some small snacks, wine and beer flights and purchases by the glass and bottle.
Ashley Mullins, a Bedford County resident, visited Fables & Feathers for its open house May 15.
“I really loved sitting in the tasting room gazing at the beautiful views of the vines,” she said. “They have a great variety of wines, craft beer and have even more fun and exciting things coming soon that will bring even bigger crowds of people.”
Mullins also was one of the Luedtke’s Realtors and helped them purchase the winery.
“It’s been a great thing to be a part of and now to watch them grow. I can’t wait to go back,” she said.
The event center, which is a large run room overlooking the property, can hold up to 80 people but during regular business days, it’s open for guests and houses a foosball table and pool table.
Guests can also sit on the patio outside or take a short walk around the property to a pergola on a hill that overlooks the vineyard or sit by the pond.
Luedtke said he hopes to bring in live music on the weekends, but the family is taking things slow for now.
“We’re going to walk before we can run,” he said.
Erin Stanley, membership director at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is excited to welcome the winery to the lake wine trail.
"Formerly the White Rock Winery, Fables & Feathers is a family- and pet-friendly winery offering beer, wine, and beautiful views," she said.