New Bedford winery aims to offer friendly atmosphere for families, pets

Moving all the way from Illinois, a family decided to uproot their lives and purchase a winery in Bedford County just to try something different.

The Luedtke family has enjoyed visiting wineries while vacationing and they started running into a few that were for sale.

“And we said, hey, you know, maybe we could give this a go, and started checking out the internet and looking to see what was for sale. And this one happened to pop up,” Luedtke said.

They purchased what was formerly White Rock Winery in Goodview in November and just last month reopened it under the name Fables & Feathers Winery. It's at 2117 Bruno Dr., a 20-minute drive from Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Bedford.

Tom and Pam Luedtke, their son Adam and their daughter-in-law Genny have been running the place all by themselves for the last few weeks and are making their own beer, wine and cider on the property, where they also live in a farmhouse connected to the tasting room.

Luedtke said White Rock Winery had been in operation for about 20 years. The most recent owners had it for about a year and a half but never opened the doors, Luedtke said.

“Between COVID, they decided it was just not going to work out for them,” he said.