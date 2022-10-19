New bistro opens in Forest

A new bistro operated by a husband-and-wife duo has opened up in the bottom of Apocalypse Cidery & Winery.

Brimstone Bistro & Beverage opened two weeks ago at 1219 Burnbridge Road in Forest and sells loaded macaroni and cheese, paninis and soon, pizza.

Gabriel Cook and his wife, Nikayla, came to the area from Washington state after he decided to pursue a clinical counseling degree from Liberty University.

After purchasing a pizza oven online and hosting successful pizza parties for friends, he and his wife decided to go into catering.

Recently, they connected with Apocalypse owner Doug John and moved into the empty space downstairs at the cidery and winery building. After renovations were complete six weeks ago, they opened for to-go orders.

They have since finished their dining room and are open for indoor seating offering brunch on the weekends.

Customers at the cidery and winery as well as the brewery next door can order from the menu and it will be delivered to their table, Cook said.

The bistro is open for breakfast and brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays.