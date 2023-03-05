Frank Mario Vennero has fond memories of making homemade pizzas for his children when they were growing up in Connecticut and he actually, got pretty good at it.

“We have some family members from Rhode Island who are Italians, and they have a really good unique sauce for pizza, so I learned to make that and just kept making it better and better,” he said last week in the Craft Beer Cellar on Wards Road.

Every Friday night in the Vennero house was pizza night.

After perfecting the dough, he decided it was good enough to sell. He created a concept called Blackbox Pizza which would sell fresh-to-frozen cheese pizzas, and business owners or the general public could purchase the pizza, reheat it and add their own toppings.

The company was originally founded in 2018 in Connecticut, but once it started getting off the ground, the COVID-19 pandemic killed it, Vennero said.

“It was also very difficult because my goal was to convince all the breweries that they could cook the pizza on a countertop oven and they could sell it to their customers,” he said. “And back then it was so new and young, and they said ‘Oh no, we can't do that, we don't have a license for that,’ and I said, ‘You do, I already checked with the health department.’”

All breweries, wineries or even places like the Craft Beer Cellar, which sells the pizza, need is a freezer. Vennero supplies the pizza oven. He said these types of business are allowed by health code to sell “ready to eat food.”

“So they never lose their profit,” he said. “They buy it at a low cost and decide what they sell it for.”

After graduating from Liberty University, Vennero’s daughter, Joanna Reyle, decided to make Lynchburg her home with her husband and baby daughter.

“This is definitely where we feel like God has us, so we stayed here and we've just been pursuing our own career ventures down here,” she said. “And I didn’t know what to do but I've always loved to cook and I've always loved to be in that customer service realm.”

Reyle shared an interest in being a partner in the business with her father. After her parents decided to move to Lynchburg last year, the father and daughter teamed up to launch Blackbox Pizza again in January this year.

“To be able to do that with my dad is really cool,” she said. “Since then, the business has just been steamrolling.”

The 10-inch by 10-inch square, shrink-wrapped pizzas are made with fresh ingredients, organic flour, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil.

Reyle said the business model is “frozen pizza reinvented.”

“It's frozen but everything is completely fresh,” she said. “We really believe in our product and what we're selling and what we're making the people. My dad has always been big into quality of product and what he's feeding us and what he was feeding himself. So to be able to do that in our own pizza for other people has been huge and to be able to do it at an affordable price.”

The pizzas can be ordered online and either picked up locally or delivered.

Estephanie Luperon, a Lynchburg resident, happened to stumble across Blackbox's Instagram page because she follows hashtags for Lynchburg to discover new things in the area.

“What intrigues me about their pizza the most are the ingredients used,” she said. “They use top-quality products and homemade sauce.”

She said she ended up in Craft Beer Cellar one day after a tattoo consultation and Blackbox was there installing the pizza oven and handing out samples.

“I enjoyed the flavor and the crust. The first bite took me back to the days of making homemade pizza with my mom when I was younger,” Luperon said. “She's a chef by trade and I could tell that Blackbox put love and care into making their pizza.”

A week later, she ordered her first set of pizzas to have at home and said Reyle was able to meet with her at her convenience.

“I definitely loved the convenience of having pizza in the freezer for a quick, fun dinner that I don't have to feel guilty about because of the ingredients,” she said. “I plan on restocking my freezer at least once a month and look forward to seeing the Lynchburg community open them with welcome arms.”

Ryan Maas, owner of Craft Beer Cellar at 3813 Wards Road Suite 6, started offering the pizzas to customers two weeks ago.

After recent renovations inside the beer cellar that opened up space for a bar and seating, he was looking to add something different to his food menu. Vennero came to him at the right time, he said.

“I have to sell a certain amount of food every month to serve alcohol and wanted to add something new to my menu; it was just a hodgepodge of offerings,” he said.

Maas buys the plain cheese pizzas from Vennero and then adds his own spin on them with toppings like pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper and jalapeno.

With Blackbox Pizza added to the mix, Maas said he has his best food sales month last month.

In the future, Vennero hopes to have Blackbox Pizza in area wineries and breweries for sale but right now Craft Beer Cellar is the only business who sells the pizzas.

“We don't want to get too big too quick but we'll probably outgrow where we're at,” he said, as the father and daughter are cranking out about 80 pizzas per week.

“We definitely just want people to know it's not impossible to eat good, whole-quality pizza,” Reyle said. “And we love being able to bring our family tradition into someone else's home.”