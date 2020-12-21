New blog series gives voice to forgotten Lynchburg soldiers

A University of Lynchburg graduate student is giving a voice to forgotten soldiers from the Battle of Lynchburg through a special blog series for Lynchburg's historic Sandusky.
Eli Stewart grew up in Lynchburg but said the Civil War battle that took place in his hometown was not widely taught.
“I don’t think it was all that immortalized. We didn’t place that much importance on it,” Stewart said. “In the grand scheme of things, I guess the Battle of Lynchburg really isn’t a major war, but I think what is really cool is how all of these people convene in this seemingly insignificant town of Lynchburg to do battle.”
The Battle of Lynchburg occurred in June 1864, after Union forces were asked to take the city, which was a strategic military location due to its railway system and subsequent function as a Confederate supply depot, said Nancy Marion, owner of Blackwell Press and publisher of local history journal "Lynch's Ferry." The ultimate objective of the Union's mission was to destroy the Confederate supply depots and transportation systems, she explained.
During the two-day battle, which saw skirmishing around the Fort Avenue area the first day, Union forces occupied the Sandusky estate as their temporary headquarters. Confederate forces led by Lieutenant Commander Jubal Anderson Early held the city and finally drove Union forces led by Major General David Hunter to retreat, Stewart said.
The Sandusky estate in Lynchburg served as a hospital hub during the Civil War, Stewart said. Operations and amputations took place on site. With this history, Stewart said many artifacts and records were left behind. Military documents, journals from commanding officers who sometimes mentioned specific soldiers by name, and family history shared by local descendants of these soldiers are the primary resources Stewart drew upon for his articles.
“You take all these clues and kind of fit the pieces together,” he said.
Stewart finds a personal connection to some of the subjects of his articles through the time he spends researching them.
“The first blog I did was of Edward Keys,” Stewart said.
Keys earned an honorary Master's degree from Marietta College, near present-day Ohio Valley University in West Virginia where Stewart got his undergraduate degree.
“He [Keys] grew up in the town right next to me where I was going to school. I lived a stones-throw from [Marietta College]," Stewart said. "It’s crazy. His footsteps are where I used to walk.”
Stewart also spoke with the great-great-grandson of a soldier named Samuel Nester, who shared some of the family’s oral history for a blog post.
Samuel Nester was shot in the leg in Lynchburg and was taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment, Stewart said. While there, Nester received word that his first — and only — son was born. Determined to meet this long-anticipated child, he left the hospital before he was healed. Crossing the Ohio River, Nester got gangrene and died.
“It’s crazy, risking yourself in those ways to see your kid,” Stewart said of Nester’s attempted 200-mile journey.
Stewart said he has been impressed by soldiers’ descendants, like Nester’s great-great-grandson, who share such stories with him.
“It’s really cool the way that these families want to honor and want to respect fallen heroes,” Stewart said. “They do their due diligence. I just want to do my due diligence in telling their story as well. It’s been a blast getting to make these connections here in town, and all over the country.”
Greg Starbuck, director of historic Sandusky, said it has been fun watching Stewart work — and exciting to see the results of his efforts.
“Basically, the blogs that he’s done are the most complete narrations of the histories and lives of those people that exist,” Starbuck said of Stewart’s work with soldiers in the Battle of Lynchburg.
Although the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the Sandusky estate, the lack of tours opened an opportunity to focus on online community outreach and education through the blog, offering a “new perspective” on the city and estate’s history.
Stewart’s blog posts have drawn a spike in web traffic Sandusky has never seen, Starbuck said, according to website analytics.
“Eli’s post visits show a great increase in activity. We could not be more pleased,” he said.
Starbuck echoed the gladness of finding creative ways to continue engaging with museum patrons through digital means. He is also enthusiastic about exploring and sharing the stories of overlooked individuals and groups of people in local history through the blog and its related research, such as slaves and women.
“Museums have had to work extra hard to stay in touch with their audiences, because people can’t come visit them,” Starbuck said. “They have to go visit their people more through online activity.”
Starbuck hopes to continue pursuing a blog series on various subjects for historic Sandusky, even if Stewart moves on and the torch passes to another student.
“I believe there’s enough history for dozens of students to work for dozens of years on content,” Starbuck said.
Marion supported the blog series notion, made extra interesting by the lack of in-depth knowledge about the people involved in the Battle of Lynchburg. Most on the first line of defense before Confederate reinforcements arrived to town were young boys, convalescing soldiers, or elderly or handicapped men unable to be off elsewhere in the war, she said. Had the Confederates lost the city, she speculated the Civil War would have ended much sooner. Instead, it lasted six more months.
"I think it's fascinating," Marion said. "Just to know who these boys were."
Stewart has enjoyed his work over the course of his time at Sandusky.
“This whole experience has been awesome,” Stewart said. “We get to be the voice for someone who might not have had the chance to make a name for themselves, or might not be on the pages of a history book. If history is done right, it’s giving a voice to the voiceless.”
