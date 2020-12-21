New blog series gives voice to forgotten Lynchburg soldiers

The Sandusky estate in Lynchburg served as a hospital hub during the Civil War, Stewart said. Operations and amputations took place on site. With this history, Stewart said many artifacts and records were left behind. Military documents, journals from commanding officers who sometimes mentioned specific soldiers by name, and family history shared by local descendants of these soldiers are the primary resources Stewart drew upon for his articles.

“You take all these clues and kind of fit the pieces together,” he said.

Stewart finds a personal connection to some of the subjects of his articles through the time he spends researching them.

“The first blog I did was of Edward Keys,” Stewart said.

Keys earned an honorary Master's degree from Marietta College, near present-day Ohio Valley University in West Virginia where Stewart got his undergraduate degree.

“He [Keys] grew up in the town right next to me where I was going to school. I lived a stones-throw from [Marietta College]," Stewart said. "It’s crazy. His footsteps are where I used to walk.”

Stewart also spoke with the great-great-grandson of a soldier named Samuel Nester, who shared some of the family’s oral history for a blog post.