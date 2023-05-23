River Ridge mall has announced that a new retailer, The Golden Honey, is joining the center this summer.

The new boutique aims to be the destination for all things women's and men's apparel, accessories and home décor, a news release states.

Founded by Mehgan Pinigis — a former general manager and buyer of a local favorite women’s boutique — the boutique takes its name from Pinigis' beloved golden retriever, Honey Bee.

“The vision behind The Golden Honey is to create a store that embodies its own unique brand, offering a seamless blend of fashion, home decor and gifting items,” Pinigis said in the release. “My goal is to bring a West Coast feel to the East Coast, resulting in a style and vibe that combines modern, coastal and boho western aesthetics.”