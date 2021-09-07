New burrito, frozen cocktail joint to open in downtown Lynchburg

Where crepes once were flipped, burritos will soon be rolled.
Burg Burritos is opening at 1103 B Church St., where the Batter Bar, a crepe bakery, used to be located.
Stephanie Atkinson, owner of the boutique store Gilded, said the eatery will hold a soft opening Friday and will feature gourmet burritos, such as the "Fanatic," which has ribeye, provolone cheese, peppers and onions; as well as the "Piggy Mac," which has carnitas, queso, mac n' cheese and barbeque sauce.
"We're trying to do some fun takes on a burrito," Atkinson said.
The menu will have vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Weekends will offer a special brunch menu available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The menu also will have two frozen wine options, one watermelon and the other mango.
Atkinson said she also will have soft serve ice cream with liquor in it where she can make seasonal treats, such as a soft serve margarita or a soft serve Captain Morgan. She also will serve beer and wine.
She said the online ordering platform will be on the Live Trendy or Die website and customers can order from any of her stores and restaurants and pick it all up at once.
"We think we have a retail concept that is good for downtown, we love being part of downtown and this is just something that we wanted to add to the customer experience," she said.
Burg Burritos will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.