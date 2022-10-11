 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New cafe planned for inside Givens Books after Drowsy Poet closes

In this April 4 file photo, a customer exits Givens Books & Little Dickens.

The Drowsy Poet closed last week inside Givens Books and Little Dickens, and a new café will open in the space next month.

From the same owners of Rookie's and Bacon Street Bagels comes Corduroy Coffee and Kitchen, which is planned to open Nov. 11, according to one of the owners, Jordan Nickerson.

He said the drink menu will include drip coffee, lattes, espressos, pour overs and French press coffee as well as hot chocolate, tea, smoothies and lavender lemonade. Breakfast will include bagels from Bacon Street Bagels, toasts, pastries, Rookie's cookies, sandwiches, salads and paninis.

Bacon Street Bagels, a bagel shop, and Rookie's, a cookie and ice cream eatery, both have locations on Rivermont Avenue and Forest Road.

To prepare for Corduroy Coffee and Kitchen, the café space will undergo a facelift with the brick pavers removed and replaced with concrete, but the beloved murals will remain. There will also be new painting and lighting.

“We're trying to build a beautiful space and make something that becomes a destination and a space to meet people and grab lunch,” Nickerson said.

Danny Givens, owner of Givens Books and Little Dickens on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg, said he is grateful to the Drowsy Poet and its 15-plus years of history at the book and toy shop.

Nickerson said the owner of Drowsy Poet retired.

“We feel confident that this new restaurant will continue to bring joy and culinary satisfaction to Lynchburg residents,” Givens said. “We are thrilled to have them part of our establishment. Also, they will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, all three, which will be a big plus for our customers.”

Givens said the hours of the café will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the store.

 

