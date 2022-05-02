New CEO named for Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation on Monday announced it has named Kathryn C. Yarzebinski as its next CEO.

She will serve as president and CEO upon the June 30 retirement of Bill Bodine, but she will begin her duties on June 6.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, which directly enhances the lives of so many in our community," Yarzebinski said in a news release. "It's an honor to carry on the work of Bill Bodine and to build on the legacy of the organization's fifty-year history."

Yarzebinski is a certified fund-raising executive with extensive experience in the field, having most recently served as director of development at Randolph College. She was a large part of the effort that brought more than $6 million in donations to the institution in fiscal year 2021, according to the news release.

She has served on boards for James River Day School, Miriam’s House, Junior League of Lynchburg, and the Virginia Tech English Department, among others.

Yarzebinski earned a bachelor's in English with a minor in business at Virginia Tech and holds an MBA from the University of Lynchburg.

“The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation is extremely fortunate to have someone of Kathryn’s caliber lead this organization into an even brighter future. It’s very gratifying to me to leave it in such capable hands”, Bodine said in the release.

