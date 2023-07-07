Downtown Lynchburg food enthusiasts and cheese lovers can soon prepare themselves for a new culinary experience. Beau’s Cheese Bar, a new cheese shop and bar, is set to open its doors at 801 Church St. in August.

Owned by Ashley Hall, the gourmet establishment will offer a selection of artisanal cheeses, meats and house-made charcuterie.

With a focus on showcasing the best of Virginia’s cheese, wine and beer offerings, Beau’s Cheese Bar aims to become a go-to destination for cheese connoisseurs and food enthusiasts alike, Hall said.

The shop will feature a full market offering local cheeses, wines and craft beers, both for customers’ enjoyment on-site and for purchase to take home.

Hall said Beau’s Cheese Bar will provide a unique experience with its cut-to-order cheese shop and cheese bar, and customers will have the opportunity to explore a seasonal selection of cheeses. The shop will offer fancy grilled cheeses, cast-iron mac as well as grab-and-go items.

Hall has been organizing tasting events and educational workshops in preparation for the grand opening and has collaborated with Rebec Vineyards in Amherst, Apocalypse Ale Works in Forest and Three Roads Brewing in Lynchburg to hold wine and beer pairings with the cheeses.

“Cheese bars are really popular around the world right now,” she said. “If you go overseas, they have back-alley cheese bars with 100 different types of cheeses. Cheese is a staple food in most countries.”

She said her inspiration for the cheese bar stems from her love for travel and exploration, particularly her month-long trip to Italy. She discovered the true essence of a cheese platter, where bread, charcuterie, fruits and vegetables complemented the diverse selection of cheeses. Drawing from this experience, she said she aims to create an authentic and enjoyable cheese-centric atmosphere in her establishment.

“My family owned a restaurant when I was really young in Atlantic Beach and some of my earliest memories are taking naps in the back,” she said. “I grew up with my grandmother cooking and that was her love language. So it’s something I’ve always done, no matter what my career has been, if I like you, I’ll cook for you.”

The cheese samplings and tastings will be a highlight at Beau’s Cheese Bar, providing customers with an opportunity to discover new flavors and expand their cheese horizons, she said. The initial phase will feature a small restaurant area, serving soups, sandwiches and pasta dishes.

The establishment has already gained popularity through its monthly coursed dinners, accommodating 12 to 14 people and always selling out, she said.

In addition to the diverse cheese selection, Beau’s Cheese Bar will also feature Virginia wines, beers and ciders.