New 'chippy' brings a taste of England to Lynchburg

On the line of Campbell County and Lynchburg is a small slice of England in what owners say is not quite a sit-down restaurant and not quite fast food.

Emmadale Takeout is an authentic “chippy” located on Timberlake Road right near U.S. 460 and is operated by two British ex-pats.

The name comes from a private joke between owners Emma Fischer and Stephen Adams, based off a British TV show called "Emmerdale Farm."

The food, which is made fresh and to order, takes about 15 to 20 minutes to be prepared, which Fischer and Adams say is something the Brits are used to.

“See, we in England, are happy to wait,” Fischer said. “So we’re trying to say to people, ‘Be patient with us; it’s been cooked fresh.’”

“On a Friday night, we’d wait half an hour,” Adams said. “In England, you’ve got 100 people lined up to wait.”

After an order is put in, customers can watch Adams cooking and Fischer cutting up the potatoes.

“We want people to get that experience that they would get in England,” she said. “You’d come to the chip shop, get fresh food and they might wait.”

With that in mind, the little eatery is only open for about an hour and a half at a time and just on the weekends for now.

The two left the United Kingdom, the village of Berkswell specifically, five and a half years ago because a new high-speed railway is being constructed through her parents' farm.

Fischer said the historic village is about three miles from the center of England.

When they first moved to America, they came with a work visa and moved north of Tampa to buy a dog grooming shop. They were there for three and a half years before moving to Virginia, which always was their destination.

“It's kind of got four seasons in one," Fischer said. “So it's a similar climate, although it's hotter in the summer, but that was always our goal to get to Virginia.”

They now rent home right next door to their business, which they opened a few weeks ago.

The small eatery has just enough space for a waiting area with a cooler of cold drinks, a kitchen where the two are cooking made-to-order menu items and a kitchen in the back. They’ve added a few picnic tables in the back for people to take their food to eat and enjoy the company of others.

Originally they were going to do a full English breakfast with the “proper” sausages and bacon, Fischer said, but with Koffee Kup across the street, they decided to switch their business idea around.

“And then we thought about just British goods. So we're going to be doing British baked goods, all sorts of things. We want to do meals for people, whether it's for people to order in, or we’ll have a deli cooler here to put things in,” she said.

Adams makes all sorts of savory bites such as Scotch eggs and sausage rolls, and Fischer makes cakes.

She said because the humidity and ingredients like flour are so different from what she’s used to in England, she’s having to import for her sponges — or as we call them, cakes. And nothing is made from a box.

“It's all authentic British. And then we thought let's try the fish and chips,” she said. To add to the authenticity, Emmadale wraps its dishes in the local newspaper, The News & Advance.

Adams said menu items are what the British call an “every day meal.”

“Yeah, this is something we would eat regularly in the U.K. probably at least once a week,” Fischer said.

So after a great struggle to find plaice, the fish used in England, and trying all different types of beer to get the beer batter right, the eatery now offers what many locals are saying is the best fish and chips they’ve ever had.

As a self-described Anglophile who hopes to move to England one day, Lynchburg resident Raven Sampson said she tends to try a lot of British drinks, snacks, and authentic recipes.

“When I found out about Emmadale Takeout, I started to count down the days until Saturday when they opened,” she said. “I ordered the fish and chips with curry and mushy peas. The lady that runs Emmadale is so kind and went out of her way to make sure everything was correct and that I had the best experience.”

Sampson usually refuses to eat fish, but but since it was authentic fish and chips, she said she had to give it a try.

“It was amazing,” she said. “The fish had so much flavor and not overly fishy in taste. The curry had a great taste to it and the mushy peas were nice and savory. Overall, I could eat there every day.”

Fischer and Adams said they struggled with finding the ingredients for everything they wanted to make.

“It's been very hard to buy certain things,” she said. “We make like scones with clotted cream and it has to be imported. With cheeses as well, it’s quite different to the UK as far as what’s allowed and regulations.”

Fischer said British food will consists of a “meal in one” such as the Scotch egg — a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs and baked or deep-fried — or a clanger, a pastry wrapped in apple and sausage.

“Remember we’re very traditional,” she said. “Like with the Sunday roast. You know, we still hold a lot of traditions, like we don't do Thanksgiving, so we have turkey at Christmas. And that's one thing I found very strange. At Christmas in England, there’s fresh turkey everywhere and here, you can’t find that as much.”

Fischer and Adams are committed to providing an authentic experience.

Adams said American food is essentially just European food that has been tweaked but at the same time, he’s been enjoying new American foods such as the Philly cheesesteak.

Lisa Dibble of Lynchburg enjoyed her experience at Emmadale, including how Fischer calls every customer “darling.”

“It makes you feel so special,” she said. “The chicken and mushroom pies were cooking. They are handmade with homemade pastry crust; I cannot wait to get one. The fish and chips were cooked as I waited. A huge serving. Absolutely delicious. The fish is in a light beer batter and the chips are hand cut and cooked twice to ensure softness.”

Jewell Hurlburt-Williams, along with her husband and 12-year-old daughter, visited Emmadale from Forest two weekends ago and ordered the fish and chips, chicken with mushroom pie and mushy peas and curry sauce.

“The fish and chips was made-to-order and were amazing,” she said. “My daughter loved the mushy peas and curry sauce. The chicken with mushrooms was delicious. We cannot wait to go back again. I love the idea of authentic British food as an alternative to what we currently have. I think people in the Lynchburg area will really like it.”