New coffee shop to open this weekend

A new coffee shop will be opening on Langhorne Rd. near E.C. Glass High School this Saturday.

The new shop, La Vida, will feature specialty drinks, snacks and sweets, WiFi, and seating inside and outside.

Andrew Padilla, managing partner of the business said, La Vida is a "lifestyle, built around the idea of freedom and choice."

"We are a coffee company that specializes in customized drinks, as well as a custom experience," he said. "We will also be operating our market and be involved with students in the area that have small businesses that want to sell their products."

He said his goal is to help build up the community and surrounding area.

"As the largest coffee shop in Central Virginia, we have the space to make it a beautiful community space and that is what we plan to do," he said.

He said what makes La Vida different from other area coffee shops is the staff, passion and aesthetic of the business.