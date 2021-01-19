New day care slated for Brookneal

A new day care will open in February in Brookneal, according to a news release Tuesday from the Campbell County Department of Economic Development.

The child care facility aims to plug a gap created by a lack of available child care. Deemed a "child care desert," the Brookneal community is nearly 30 miles from the closest day care facility.

The new daycare will be located in the lower level of the Patrick Henry Memorial Library on Lynchburg Avenue in Brookneal, a space previously occupied by The Learning Den Daycare that closed in summer 2020.

The new facility will serve up to eight children ages three to four. It will be facilitated by Lynchburg Community Action Group and operated in conjunction with Campbell County Public Schools, which will arrange lunches at the facility. Tuition will be free for qualified households.

According to the release, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted challenges created by these "child care deserts" as a lack of child care impacts parents’ ability to return to work.

"It is the hope of the organization and Campbell County, that this facility will help alleviate that challenge to the community and help foster additional early childhood development facilities in the area," stated the release.

For more information, contact (434) 455-1607, ext. 321.

