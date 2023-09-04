Oliver's, a new restaurant owned by Kevin Smith, is preparing to open in October.

Located at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Oliver's aims to bring a unique and eclectic dining experience to the area, Smith said.

Most recently operated as Rivermont BierHaus, the building has seen several ownership changes in recent years. Smith said the establishment is starting from the ground up and is not affiliated with any previous owners.

“The one thing that we've heard over and over again, is that it's a great location, everybody liked the people, so our focus is going to be delivering quality food at a good price,” he said. “We will have anything from a $12 hamburger to a $35 tenderloin steak so we’re looking to bridge those different price points.”

He said the menu is set to feature a mix of classic and innovative dishes. Customers can look forward to items such as Smashburgers, a rarity in the area, as well as dishes such as risotto and a rotating selection of seafood, including charbroiled oysters, shrimp, scallops and salmon. The restaurant aims to cater to the local community's desires while adding unique twists to its offerings.

“We'd also like to see us change up the menu every six or eight weeks depending upon what's going on. Imagine during the holiday season having a Friday special of prime rib. Then when January comes around, everybody's getting geared up for the playoffs and the Super Bowl, so making sure that we've got food that kind of goes towards that. Offering jambalaya and jumbo for Mardi Gras in February and fish fry’s on a Friday night,” he said.

Smith said it’s important to him to be “family-friendly” in a neighborhood with a strong family presence.

“I think that's a big thing in that particular area,” he said. “There are just a ton of families out there. So we want to be able to appeal towards them and since the restaurant is named after Oliver, my golden retriever, we will also be pet friendly as well and allow pets out on the patio.”

The restaurant's slogan, "Great food, great people," reflects its commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Smith said Oliver's has assembled a dedicated and skilled staff already.

While the interior will undergo some changes, Oliver's plans to maintain the character of the space. The bar area has received a fresh coat of paint, and the restaurant will feature nine TVs for sports to play on Saturdays and Sundays. The main dining area will be designed for a comfortable sit-down experience, with booths, tables and an ambiance for relaxed dining.

The restaurant will also stock a variety of wines, including bottles available for purchase.

In addition to the regular menu, Oliver's will introduce weekend brunches, featuring a range of dishes from shrimp and grits to stuffed waffles and omelets.

While the Rivermont BierHaus hosted bands and offered live music almost every Friday and Saturday, Smith said that won’t be the focus at Oliver’s although he does hope to have those experiences on occasion in the winter months.

Smith said the website, oliversonrivermont.com, will soon be live and he encourages people in the community to add photographs of their dogs to it so they can be posted on the walls of the restaurant.