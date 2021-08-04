New dining option opening soon at LU

The menu offers a variety of affordable lunch options, ranging from cooked-to-order chicken tenders to fresh chicken sandwiches to house-favorite chicken wraps and featuring flavorful signature dipping sauces and sides, according to the release.

“We definitely hit a homerun with Slim Chickens! As a Liberty University alumnus, I know that my fellow Flames will love to have a new, fresh choice on campus,” Louis Cambeletta, vice president of auxiliary services at Liberty University said in the release. “The menu offers the quality and value our guests expect, as well as the essential speed of service at lunch to satisfy our customers’ express dining needs.”