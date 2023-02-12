Inspired by her own curiosity about a new city she’d moved to recently, Kathleen Davis has started her own downtown history walking tour and wants natives and tourists alike to learn something new about Lynchburg's beginnings.

Davis and her wife, Gail Goldsmith, moved to Lynchburg at the end of 2020 when the pandemic still was keeping people inside, leaving them few opportunities to meet new people or ask about the history of the area.

As she’d walk her dog down Rivermont Avenue, Davis saw the many large homes and wondered why they were here.

“I was so curious,” she said. “I’ve always loved history and I was like, ‘Why is all this stuff here? What happened here?’ This isn’t D.C., but it still has a truly amazing downtown and awesome architecture. And we didn’t really have a ton of people to ask because we just moved here.”

Davis looked up interesting stories about the city and walked visiting family and friends around, sharing historical information and funny anecdotes.

Though she works for communications and marketing for the University of Lynchburg, Davis was looking for a side project to bring in additional money. She decided to enroll herself last fall in the Office of Economic Development & Tourism’s Co Starters program, a 10-week cohort-based program that helps aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Through all that research, I found out how many people come here for graduation in May and decided to bump my timeline up because I wanted to be fully ready to go by the time we have our greatest influx of visitors,” she said.

Curious History Downtown Walking Tours held two pre-launch tours Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 and will kick off for the general public March 4. Tickets went on sale Feb. 10 at www.curioushistorytours.com.

Davis, who has done stand-up comedy for a decade, said she likes the performance aspect of guiding tours.

“I think our biggest selling point is the fact that we're going to be entertainer-led,” she said. “I've done stand-up, I’ve performed before and I'm used to working the crowd. I just think that when you’re a performer then you can develop the content but in a funny way. I think bringing different types of emotions into history is really important.”

Tara Johnson-Smith attended a tour this month and said Davis tells the story of the buildings, walls and former business owners.

“Kathleen has an amazing affinity for storytelling that leaves you hungry for more of the tidbits of information she shares on the tour, and encourages you to explore after she establishes a roadmap of facts,” she said. “'Who knew?' was the recurring phrase melodically resonating through conversations while walking through history. My takeaway? You don’t know what you don’t know.”

James Ford, marketing director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said the tour is an exciting new way for both residents and visitors to experience Downtown Lynchburg.

"Kathleen Davis does a great job keeping the listener engaged with these intriguing history lessons while sprinkling a bit of humor throughout," he said. "I’d highly recommend signing up for a tour and spending some time shopping, eating or drinking before or after to elevate your experience downtown.”

Davis also has partnered with the Lynchburg Museum System, Lynch’s Ferry — a journal of local history — and the Legacy Museum of African American History, all of which will be helping with content.

She said people can expect information that is found at the museum or in Lynchburg history books, but Davis especially was interested in the more curious and lesser-known stories.

“I didn’t just follow bigger last names. I went in the opposite direction,” she said. “Anytime I got to something that sounded familiar, I would stop and look into a different building or a different situation.”

The tour begins at the Lynchburg Community Market art mural and runs down the corner of 9th Street.

Davis said she starts by giving some background on how the Lynch family got to the area, walks the tour down 12th Street where some taverns used to be located, heads past City Auditorium as well the Fidelity National Bank at the corner of 9th and Main streets.

Until May, Davis is the main tour guide but she hopes to hire theater students from local colleges in the summer. She also plans to continually change out the format of the tour and provide new stories.

“It’s a mix of architecture and a mix of finding weird things that maybe you hadn't seen on buildings before and talking about how those unique designs got there and the people that bought them. It's a lot of storytelling about the people who built the buildings and the families and how they got there,” she said.

Davis said she’s always been intrigued by how a large Jewish community ended up on Main Street and redesigned the way that commerce looks there.

“I want to highlight people that have lived in Lynchburg that you don't hear about a lot, so it starts off with Charles Lynch moving here from Ireland because he was being oppressed and then 169 years later, we end in front of Schewels, and Elias Schewel did the same thing 169 years after Charles Lynch Sr. did it in 1720,” she said.

The tour is interactive and provides opportunities to go inside buildings, listen to music from local artists and hear from newspaper stories and headlines.

“I want people to really feel like they are going back in time for a little bit and they are experiencing these things,” she said.

Davis said she loves hosting and wants these tours to be an extension of that.

“Maya Angelou says if you know better, you do better and I think that's what history is,” she said. “I want to invite people to dig into our local resources that we have and know that if I can take what was a hobby and turn it into a business and learn all that I have and be able to tell the stories that I have, other people can too.”