New education program offered to address early child care desert

The program also will have a position focused on health and disabilities, an education manager who is focused on the professional development of all of the education staff as well as staff focused on family engagement and family support.

In the meantime, teachers will provide virtual support and instruction as well as home delivery of diapers, wipes and materials for children’s activities.

“So what's really unique and really impactful about this model is that it's not just focused on child care for the children, it is focused on supporting the children, their families, all of the employees, and the broader community,” Graham said. “So it's a really holistic program. It's not just focused on education, it's focused on health, mental health, nutrition and access to resources. It's really just a holistic approach to families and early childhood educators in our community.”

Early Head Start is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services and meets its guidelines for operating child care during COVID-19, Graham said.

She said if parents are uncomfortable with their child attending in-person care, they can participate in virtual Early Head Start services.