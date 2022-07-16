New EmPATH unit to be built soon at Centra

A behavioral health facility new to the state will be built soon at Centra thanks to a large donation.

James Bryant, vice president for emergency services at Centra Health, said the donor has specified the $1 million gift go toward benefitting emergency and behavioral health.

It is the largest single outright anonymous donation and among the largest gifts ever received by the Centra Foundation.

“And so that was almost like a call to action, because we knew that there was a donor who wanted to make an impact in that area,” he said.

Bryant said the Centra Foundation is taking the large $1 million donation and combining it with donations of smaller amounts, as construction will cost about $2.5 million. Construction of the unit is set to begin late this summer and is expected to be complete and operating by early 2023.

The behavioral health department at Centra came together to discuss what could be done that would be impactful for the community and also help the emergency department which is very busy, Bryant said.

“And our behavioral health areas are extremely busy also, and often don't have beds every day for patients who may need them, which results in people waiting a little longer in our emergency room,” he said. “So what can we do that would make a difference? And so we took this donor's donation and we began looking at some ideas and EmPATH rose to the top very quickly.”

EmPATH, which stands for Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing, is a model of care pioneered by Dr. Scott Zeller, a professor at the University of California, Riverside. This new approach aims to address long-standing challenges for emergency department patients with behavioral health issues. There are only 100 EmPATH facilities across the county.

The unit at Centra will be the first for the state and will be built within the emergency department using about 2,500 to 3,000 square feet to accommodate about 10 patients, Bryant said.

Bryant said healing is something that resonated with everyone at Centra, stating they want to heal those who are hurting.

“When patients come in who have behavioral health issues, we tend to just put them in a room and we keep them safe, we keep them comfortable, we give medication and there's some limited amounts of interactions that happen, but basically they're just waiting to go to the next destination,” he said. “But that time is really not valuable always, so with EmPATH, that treatment begins immediately when they arrive on the unit.”

Treatment is administered by a team of Centra caregivers, including physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health technicians, case managers and social workers.

The facility will have an open space where patients and staff can interact with one another instead of putting them in an isolated room, Bryant said.

“By doing that and by being able to adjust medication to work with people individually and in groups, you can stabilize patients and avoid that admission to the hospital and get them connected back to their long standing providers like Horizon or Johnson Health Center or any other provider in the communities they work with,” he said. “Because this is really a lifelong illness, not unlike diabetics or congestive heart failures, these patients take medication, they need therapy. They have a plan that they need to work through. So our goal is to treat it very much like them and remove some of that stigma. We want people to be treated. We want people to have positive lives and EmPATH can really help that.”

Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, said Centra's new EmPATH Unit will prove a valuable asset here in the community.

“The addition to Lynchburg General Hospital’s Emergency Department will be a powerful complement to the existing emergency services available to individuals in need of behavioral health care. Horizon is grateful to serve alongside community partners who are equally invested in responding to the demand for emergency mental health services in central Virginia,” she said.

Bryant said behavioral health services have been limited over the last few years due to the pandemic and Centra has seen an increase in people who need help.

“Every day we see on the where people are having more issues with violence, more issues with relationships,” he said.

The hope is that the unit also will eliminate wait times in the emergency room and free up hospital beds for patients who need in-patient stays.

“Our goal is not to have people here for days but for hours,” he said.

He said there are other behavioral health providers and resources in the area, but he wants people to know Centra is available and would rather see people get the help they need here in the community.

“It can be a little bit of a delay sometimes coming to a busy emergency department and a little frightening but we want everyone to seek care. It's important because it's a major part of all of our lives. It's how we feel about our day and how we interact with others,” he said. “And if you don't have those good relationships, it takes that much away from your life and that's not what we want. We want everyone to have a positive impact.”