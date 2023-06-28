GhostStop, a resource for paranormal investigators, has announced it will be moving from its current location in St. Cloud, Florida, to downtown Lynchburg at 918 Commerce St.

Founded by Shawn Porter 16 years ago, GhostStop is a provider of ghost hunting equipment, including ghost boxes, kits, lasers, lights and cameras.

According to a news release, the decision to move to Lynchburg is a significant milestone for the company and its commitment to serving fellow investigators.

Beyond hosting GhostStop's storefront and manufacturing facilities, Ghost HQ will provide investigators with access to investigative spaces, training, meeting rooms, evidence review collaboration and research offices, the release states. This high-tech and constructive environment aims to facilitate innovation, foster unity and propel the field forward.

"GhostStop has always been a champion for innovation, diversity, and unity within the paranormal field and beyond," Porter said in the release. "Our relocation to Lynchburg and the establishment of Ghost HQ reflects our unwavering commitment to these values. We are excited to continue driving progress alongside our fellow investigators and look forward to welcoming them to Ghost HQ in the summer of 2023."

The move to Lynchburg presents an opportunity for the paranormal research community, as GhostStop extends an open invitation to investigators from around the world to join them at Ghost HQ, the release states. The establishment is poised to become a central hub for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and advancement in the field.