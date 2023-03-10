A new Goodwill store will open later this year at 19325 Forest Road near East Coast Wings + Grill.

Chelsea Moran, marketing and public relations manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valley, said the stores on Forest Road in Forest and Forest Brook Road in Lynchburg will remain open during construction of the new store but they will close once the new store opens.

She said these two smaller locations will be combined into the "modern and efficient" new store with approximately 15,000 square feet of retail floor space and the new store will increase employment opportunities and deliver higher revenue volume.

"The Forest area has grown, and Goodwill wants to improve retail and donation capabilities in this area while improving organizational efficiencies," Moran said.

The store will employ 40 to 45 employees. All current employees at the other two stores will remain employed at Goodwill with the consolidation.