New Greater Lynchburg Salvation Army leaders bring passion for service as pandemic rages on

The Prietos' journey to Lynchburg is a long, and unexpected, one. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1989 in search of a better future for their children.

Inspired by the work of their parents, who were both officers in the Salvation Army, the couple decided to pursue a career with the organization. A decade after arriving in Florida, they officially became American citizens.

“We were young and it was difficult at that age to go to a new place,” Caleb recalled. “We didn't know the language, we didn’t know the customs, we didn’t know the culture. It was hard for us. But when you look back, you can see it was all worth it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before moving to Lynchburg, the Prietos served in eight different locations across Florida, including major cities such as Miami and Orlando. Excluding two years of training in Atlanta, the Hill City is the first place they’ve lived outside Florida since leaving Cuba more than 30 years ago.

After spending decades in Florida, the two never anticipated leaving the state. But when the call came informing them that they were being reassigned to Virginia, the longtime officers once again prepared to make a new home in a new city.