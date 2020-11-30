New Greater Lynchburg Salvation Army leaders bring passion for service as pandemic rages on

Rebeca Prieto surveyed the piles of donated winter jackets, pajamas, coloring sets and toys waiting to be sorted as part of the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program.
Rebeca, one of the new leaders of the charity's Greater Lynchburg Corps, had hoped there would be more people to help her package the gifts last Tuesday morning.
But just a few days earlier, two residents at the local organization's Center of Hope shelter had tested positive for the coronavirus, sending all 11 residents and about 15 employees into a two-week quarantine.
Despite being short-staffed, Rebeca plugged away at the job in front of her. The local corps plans to send gift bags, complete with cleaning wipes and cough drops, to more than 900 children this holiday season.
“The community needs it,” she said, referring to the local impact of the still-raging pandemic. “It's too important.”
Rebeca and her husband Caleb, both 28-year veterans of the Salvation Army, were thrust into the local leadership positions in June after Captains Trey and Sheri Jones were appointed to posts in coastal Alabama as part of routine local leadership changes by the international charity.
As majors with the Salvation Army, the Cuban-born couple is tasked with organizing — and leading — church services, coordinating donation drives, managing a thrift store, sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry on behalf of the local corps.
The Prietos' journey to Lynchburg is a long, and unexpected, one. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1989 in search of a better future for their children.
Inspired by the work of their parents, who were both officers in the Salvation Army, the couple decided to pursue a career with the organization. A decade after arriving in Florida, they officially became American citizens.
“We were young and it was difficult at that age to go to a new place,” Caleb recalled. “We didn't know the language, we didn’t know the customs, we didn’t know the culture. It was hard for us. But when you look back, you can see it was all worth it.”
Before moving to Lynchburg, the Prietos served in eight different locations across Florida, including major cities such as Miami and Orlando. Excluding two years of training in Atlanta, the Hill City is the first place they’ve lived outside Florida since leaving Cuba more than 30 years ago.
After spending decades in Florida, the two never anticipated leaving the state. But when the call came informing them that they were being reassigned to Virginia, the longtime officers once again prepared to make a new home in a new city.
“You never know how the community is going to react to a new leader, especially a minority or someone who speaks English as a second language. Every time you move to a new place, you have that on your mind,” Prieto said. “But since we’ve arrived here, the community has been exceptional. We feel like this is home.”
The only big difference between the Sunshine State and his new home in Central Virginia, Caleb joked, is the weather.
“I’m still not used to the cold,” he said.
Tammy Shank, director of development for the local corps, attributed the Prietos' smooth transition amid the pandemic to the experience and expertise the couple has accrued during their nearly three decades as Salvation Army employees.
“They have a strong appreciation for making sure people are served. They’re very much people orientated,” Shank said. “They want to make sure everything is given back.”
According to Shank, that passion for service was on display in October when the corps fed about 300 families during a free drive-thru food distribution.
The event marked the first time the local corps had organized a drive-thru distribution. The program was based on distributions the Prietos had previously held in Florida during the global health threat.
The Prietos have big plans for when the pandemic finally passes. The couple hopes to revive — and expand — the corps’ children’s programs, which have largely been put on hold for the last six months. They are also eager to partner closely with local college students interested in volunteering.
In the meantime, the longtime Salvation Army officers are exploring new ways to serve those in need while abiding by state and federal coronavirus-related restrictions. It has been a challenge, they said, but endlessly rewarding.
“Even though we’re doing things that we have done for years, we’ve had to make adjustments due to the pandemic,” Caleb said. “It's been an enriching experience because we’re finding new ways to take care of people and minister to them.”
