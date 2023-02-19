About a year ago, two business women looking for community and connection in the city created their own group fostering relationships between other women. Since then, they have watched it flourish.

LYH Women in Business, co-founded by Carrie Wright and Ali Berger, is a community of women looking to build deeper connections and support each other in their careers.

Wright, 43, and Berger, 29, both working in marketing, have known each other about nine years and both say they have a heart for serving women. Wright owns her own consulting company, Carrie Lynn Wright Consulting, and Berger is the co-founder of Allaur Creative + Events.

“There’s this tug, this pull and there's a need in our community for women who need a safe place to go and feel that they're supported,” Wright said.

Berger attended a networking event last year and heard other women saying the same thing.

“I would meet these women and I remember this deep conversation where these two women shared, ‘I feel your pain,’” Berger said. “It's really hard when we feel like there's no place here for women to connect and to glean wisdom and support each other. We don't know where to turn for trusted advice from other women.”

From there, Berger and Wright launched their first girls' night out event.

“Women are tired, we're stressed out, we're juggling multiple hats, multiple roles, multiple plates. So we planned a fun girls' night out for women to connect,” Wright said.

LYH Women in Business held its first event at Buff City Soap on Wards Road last May and had more than 20 people show up.

“From there, we kept getting the comments of, ‘When's the next one?’ so immediately, without really having a plan or a business structure for this, we just started to jump into it,” Wright said.

One month later, the women met at Blue Mountain Barn in River Ridge mall. It’s important to Wright and Berger that events are held primarily at women-owned businesses.

“It's just really beautiful to see that these women are excited to be a part of the community. They feel like they have the freedom to show up to share their business successes and challenges, but also talk about life and celebrate what is happening in their life,” Berger said. “We are committed to each other as a group and want to see each other thrive.”

Some events are focused on networking while others are just a fun night out.

“And we've decided that both of them work. We've done a mixture of both of them now almost every single month since last May,” Wright said.

Women ranging from 25 to 55 have been showing up for these events, although there is no age limit and the group has had a total of 100 women come to events over the past nine months. Wright said 50% of those women have moved to the Lynchburg area in the past two years or less.

“We have one last month who moved here two weeks ago from out of state so half of them are new to the community and many of them are they don’t know what to do or how to start their business or how to plug in,” she said.

The top reason the women have continued to show up is because of their desire for community and connection and they are all accepted in the group.

“You belong here. We have saved a seat for you, because whether you're an entrepreneur, somebody in leadership or you're working at a bank or you're a teacher, whatever, we have literally every type of woman business represented,” she said. “So some of it has been to help support them in their business and some of it has been truly just finding friendships. We couldn't have manufactured that; it has really happened very organically.”

Kaylin Moore, 33, found out about the group through Facebook last May. She said she was excited to meet and network with other women from different backgrounds.

“I love having the opportunity to hear their stories and learn more about what motivates them and what they're passionate about. It's a safe space to connect, unwind and to just be your authentic self,” she said. “Every woman has a seat at our table — and that's what I love most.”

Moore is also an ambassador for the group, meaning she represents the community of women and supports them in any way she can.

“I assist with planning, promoting events and encouraging other women to join. It's important to me that every woman that attends feels seen, heard and welcome,” she said.

The group has been a blessing to Moore, both on a personal level and to her real estate business.

“Divine connections have been made and new friendships continue to blossom,” she said.

Berger wants women to know that the group is not just for women working in “corporate America.”

“We're really just looking to invite women in who are passionate about the work that they do and sometimes the work that they do is not you know under a huge corporation or a fancy title, but women who are working towards a goal and putting in the hard work to achieving it. We want to celebrate and encourage those women,” she said.

In the future, Wright and Berger will continue offering monthly events which will include the girls nights out and networking but also panel discussions and business coaching. They also plan to hold a one-year anniversary of the group’s inception this May.