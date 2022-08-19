New hunger coalition brings Lynchburg-area groups together to alleviate food insecurity

Getting more students to eat school breakfast, making fresh food more accessible at farmers markets and increasing eligible individuals' participation in the state's supplemental nutrition assistance program — these are some of the main goals in mind for a coalition of Lynchburg-area groups aiming to improve nutrition and food security.

In October 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam released the "Roadmap to End Hunger," a comprehensive agenda to alleviate food insecurity in the commonwealth.

Earlier this year, Lynchburg Grows was named the "backbone organization" for the region's Hunger Action Coalition (HAC). The urban farm, at 1339 Grove St., is in the process of forming stakeholder work groups now, which are organized around the top 10 goals identified by the state in the roadmap.

The endeavor has three goals. First is, on average, 70% of free or reduced-price eligible students participating in school lunch will also participate in school breakfast, the SNAP participation rate will reach 90% or higher for eligible individuals, or higher, and Virginia Fresh Match and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition programs will be available at all highly accessible, high-need farmers markets.

Shelley Blades, executive director of Lynchburg Grows, said as the coalition's backbone organization, it serves as the organizer for all other local groups in the area working to address the nutrition and security issues in the region, which includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell.

Other organizations involved include Virginia Cooperative Extension, Centra, the Virginia Department of Health and the Lynchburg Community Market.

Blades said these groups have been meeting together quarterly to break out into smaller groups to address some of the goals in the roadmap and then report back to the group as a whole.

“Then we take this information and report back to the state, and the goal is to see where maybe we have too many people working on one issue or someone not working on any issue and what sort of resources are needed in order to move the needle,” she said.

Lynchburg Grows can then go to the state to either request funding or resources.

“It's a really great opportunity for us to come together with other people who are making similar efforts in our region. So it's nice to have this open line of communication so we're not doubling, tripling quadrupling our effort,” Blades said. “It's also nice because it helps us focus more on our mission.”

Kim Foster, population health manager for the Central Virginia Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said Lynchburg Grows has been the lead for the regional coalition but it is a statewide initiative.

One of the one of the biggest reasons VDH is involved is because of the coalition’s goals related to access to Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) outreach and increasing participating in that program.

WIC operates under the VDH umbrella, Foster said.

“So that's a big driver for us to be involved and make sure that we're aligning what our WIC program is doing with those goals and objectives with the Hunger Action Coalition,” she said. “Our population health team here is very involved in the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement plan and food and nutrition insecurity is one of the top five areas that we're working on and we’re collaboratively trying to improve those nutrition education opportunities for children and families.”

Ricky Kowalewski, manager at the Lynchburg Community Market, said the market is excited to be included in the coalition because the core mission of the farmers market is to get fresh, healthy food to the people who need it, and the Roadmap to End Hunger aligns with that goal.

“We coordinate one of the Work Groups that looks at goals of the Roadmap that deal with expanding food access to students through school breaks and expanding food accessibility at farmers markets,” he said in an email. “We're very lucky to work with an invested team on this Work Group that involves representatives from school districts in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties and farmers markets in the area.”

Through the market's work with the Virginia Fresh Match network -- a resource for innovative markets that doubles the value of SNAP spent at participating farmers markets and retail sites -- and the Virginia Farmers Market Association, Kowalewski said he’s gotten a bird’s eye view of the state of SNAP and incentives at local farmers markets.

“Lynchburg-area farmers markets also added the WIC/Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) thanks to increased state funding for these programs,” he said. “There's a whole lot of really great work being done in our area to make sure our community members have enough to eat and it's been a great experience to interact with the people putting in the hours.”

Stuart Overbey, marketing director at Lynchburg Grows, said it’s appropriate the nonprofit has become the hub of the wheel and is connecting different agencies and organizations.

“Something that always comes up in these sorts of community collaboration efforts is we all seem to be working in silos because particularly in the nonprofit sector, everybody's just so busy keeping our heads above water that there's not much time to connect, reach out and figure out what everybody else is doing and how can we work together. And so this has been a great platform to make that happen.”

Blades said stakeholders don’t have to be a part of these organizations to be a part of the coalition.

“We really want people who are experiencing some of the needs that we're trying to address to be a part of this group so that we can actually hear what's really going on and what needs really need to be addressed and not just what we see or assume,” she said. “We want to hear it from people that are living it.”