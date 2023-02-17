A new playground project is underway behind the Forest Library, thanks to efforts of the Rotary Club of Forest.

The ADA-compliant, wheelchair-accessible playground will provide a space for children of all abilities, backgrounds, and ages to learn and play together, said playground project chairs and Rotary Club members Kenneth Selmer and Laura Tyree. The equipment is rated for children ages five to 12.

The Rotary Club of Forest, with support from Bedford County Parks and Recreation, donors, and the Forest Library, conceived of the project several years ago when the club was brainstorming what to do for its community with the money raised through Field of Honor, an annual event memorializing lives taken or impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“We put it out to the club about five years ago what we were looking to do with this money,” Selmer said. “It was decided that building a playground in Forest was something that was really near and dear to many of the members of the club.”

From the beginning, the goal was for an inclusive playground, Tyree and Selmer said.

“We want children of all ages and ability to play with each other. Sometimes you see playgrounds where things are isolated apart and separated, and what fun is that? You want some inclusivity that they can all play together and learn from each other,” Selmer said.

The total cost for the project is at least $180,000, according to Tyree, with the club paying around $35,000 every year for five years. Most of it is being paid for by proceeds raised through Field of Honor, where people and businesses can purchase a flag, or multiple flags, representing lives impacted or lost in 9-11.

The club also is operating an additional fundraiser to pay for surfacing on-site: mats for wheelchair accessibility, as well as mulch.

In September, the five-phase, multi-year project had its first step completed: land preparation, and installation of the main slide and climb module. Centered within clear sight of the library, yet unobtrusive, the color scheme features orange, green, and tan: vibrant enough to attract attention but also blend into the natural landscape. Already, children are playing on the equipment and making music at the large xylophone feature while parents watch nearby or play with their kids.

The swings and spinner piece were delivered last week, Selmer said.

Musical pieces, two of which are being built by Rotary Club members, will be installed at the playground by the end of March.

“The musical instruments were important to put there. I think all children like music, but especially those on the [autism] spectrum tend to come out and open up a little bit when music’s involved,” Tyree said.

Spinners, swings, sensory pieces, and “tactical and educational components” also are in the lineup for the playground as it develops. One of the swings will be “mommy and me” style, where parents can swing face-to-face with their children.

Another component will be 12 to 16 reading stations set up along the walking loop around the perimeter of the playground area. The library will be able to make large print-outs of children’s books and fit them under the reading station plexiglass covers. Children walking the loop can stop at each spot to read through a story, promoting not only physical activity, but also literacy.

“Having it here at the library was kind of a no-brainer. There are kids at the library all the time, so now there’s a place to play. It may even encourage kids that come to the playground to go into the library, if they haven’t been,” Tyree said.

As a final touch, a pavilion will eventually be added on site, Selmer and Tyree said.

The Rotary Club of Forest was not exempt from recent inflation. Economic conditions forced the group to shift some of the project plans and timelines forward.

“Our cost for our main piece there doubled,” Tyree said, referring to the slide and climb module. “Shipping costs went crazy because of fuel costs as well.”

Despite the economic challenges, the project remains on track.

Once the playground is complete, the site will be gifted to Bedford County, Tyree said. The county parks and rec department will take over maintenance, though she said Rotary Club members — and anyone else who wants to — will surely volunteer to help with site upkeep and beautification.

Donations to the project can be made through the Rotary Club of Forest’s website at forestrotary.com, or by scanning a QR code found on the sign located at the playground behind the Forest Library. All money goes directly to this project, and the community, Selmer and Tyree said. None of it remains in the club.

“We’ve always wanted to do something to help the children in the area, and give back to them,” Selmer said. “Rotary’s all about giving back not only the local community, but the international community as well. The projects that are in our own backyard, they really hit home for us, and that’s really what drives us to try to do everything that we can to be a positive force within the community.”