New K-9 tracker ready for duty in Bedford County

BEDFORD — Deputy William Hall made the 10-and-a-half hour drive to Florida alone on Jan. 9, and returned a week later with his new K-9 partner, Hoover.

Hoover, a 14-month-old bloodhound, is one of the newest members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, where he specializes in tracking.

A natural tracker by breed, Hoover was born in Florida and has trained for this job since he was just eight weeks old with a nonprofit organization in Crystal River, Florida, called Find-M’ Friends. Now, he has his own badge and is ready for work.

“It’s pretty much instinct for them. You’re just taking it from, they want to track an animal, but you’ve got to turn it into a person. To him, it’s a game. He’s bred to do it,” Hall, Hoover’s handler, said as the pup sniffed around in the grass outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

This is Hall’s first K-9 handler job and is something he has long wanted to try.

During his seven and a half years with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Hall has worked as a patrol officer and with the gang unit. He had exposure working with patrol dogs, but bloodhounds piqued his interest after Campbell County obtained one.

“I got real interested in the bloodhound after I’d seen Campbell County’s run. Me and the handler over there are actually good friends, so after seeing his dog and hanging out, I was like, ‘Man, I’d love to do that,’” Hall said.

Hoover’s specialty is scent discrimination. Even if two or more individuals are traveling together, Hall explained, Hoover will only track the one whose scent he is given.

“His nose is so much stronger than a patrol dog’s nose when it comes to tracking,” Hall said. “A patrol dog will track off the freshest scent, so, like, a ground disturbance, where he doesn’t do that. He tracks off of your skin cells... If you were to go missing, and say you left your jacket down and took off, I can give him your jacket, give him the scent to find it, and he would track just you.”

The sheriff’s office had been working on obtaining a tracker dog for almost a year, said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. When the department posted the K-9 handler opportunity, Hall leapt on it.

Find-M’ Friends has been operating for 11 years, and the organization’s mission is to train bloodhounds as trackers, which are gifted to qualifying law enforcement agencies after the 10 to 11 months of training, said Linda Boles of Find-M’ Friends, who trained Hall and Hoover.

“Bloodhounds are the best in the business, as far as being able to track and trail,” Boles said. “The apprehension dogs are just a different type of tool. They can track, but typically, they don’t scent discriminate.”

During the training week in Florida, Hall and Hoover practiced tracking on different kinds of terrain, such as hard surfaces, grass, swamp, wooded pine areas, runoff pipes, and creeks. They tracked in the rain, at night, and in crowded city areas such as parking lots and stores.

Hoover also was trained to shun distractions. Trainers would put food or toys in his way, Hall said, but the bloodhound ignored them and stayed focused on tracking his given scent.

Bonding the handler and dog was another crucial component for success.

“It took a lot of bonding, a lot of hanging out after training. After training, it was laying around in the yard, it was playing with toys, it was all kinds of stuff,” Hall said. “It’s been a learning experience. We were learning each other.”

Find-M’ Friends has, to date, placed 30 dogs in 11 states, Boles said.

Although several K-9s serve as drug trackers, apprehension dogs, and one as an electronics tracker with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the force has not had a tracker-specific K-9 since about 2005, Hall and Miller said. The sheriff and deputy expect Hoover’s specialty to be invaluable to their police work.

“This is a win-win for everyone, because we have seen a slight increase in missing persons in our county,” Miller said.

Hoover will be especially helpful in tracking individuals with autism, dementia, Alzheimer's, or runaways and lost people, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release introducing Hoover. Having this tracker dog also will increase the chances of finding missing individuals, Hall added.

“He’ll be a huge asset, besides just waiting on the fire department for a drone. The drone can be in the air, state police helicopter could be going, and then I could be going. That chance of finding them is huge, compared to what it used to be,” he said.

Additionally, Hall said Hoover will be helpful because of his gentle nature.

“For a lot of the dementia patients, and autism and stuff, our patrol dogs — not meaning to — but if they find you, they’ll bite you, because that’s what they’re trained to do. With him, he’s not trained to bite or anything like that. He’ll walk up, maybe jump on them by accident, or lick them to death, but he’s not trained to bite or anything like that. He’s friendly,” he said.

Hoover will serve eight or nine years as a tracker for the sheriff’s office, Hall said, a typical career span for these K-9s.

Although they had not had their first call as of Thursday, Hoover and Hall have done practice tracks. Training will be an ongoing, regular event for them as long as Hoover is working.

At home, as well as at work, Hoover is settling in beautifully. He already loves Hall and his wife, and his two four-legged siblings: another dog, and a cat. His favorite toy currently is a squeaky moose, Hall said.

“We’re getting pretty tight now,” Hall said.

