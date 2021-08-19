New lofts planned for 12th Street historic building

The DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building at 1701 12th Street in Lynchburg, built in 1906, as seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The building was added to the Virginia landmarks register in 2020 and is now being converted to apartments.
Two local developers are planning lofts for the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building and hope to start renovations on the historic building at 1701 12th St. in early 2022.
Jason Cudd and Mark Borel have submitted a rezoning request to the City of Lynchburg to redevelop the mostly vacant circa-1906 building into 24 one-bedroom lofts.
Cudd said there will be associated parking and each unit will have exposed ceilings along with a separate living room and bedroom.
“The ceilings are incredible,” Cudd said. “We’re leaving those alone so each unit will have these tall exposed wood ceilings.”
The building also will have an elevator when complete.
“We really think this area of town is going to be growing up next,” he said.
He said the project should take about eight months to complete.
The four-story building was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register late last year.
The DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building was designed by Lynchburg architect Edward Frye, who had a hand in many of the Victorian-inspired homes along Rivermont Avenue; this is one of the only examples of his work on an industrial building.