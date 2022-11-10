 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New low-income apartment community slated for Lynchburg

New apartments are under construction at 6100 Old Mill Road, near FunQuest Family Entertainment Center.

Miller's Rest Apartments is a new low-income housing community under construction in Lynchburg and is opening in February.

Phase one of the development is nearing completion and will make 80 affordable apartments available to individuals and families earning at or below 60% of the area median income, said Dan Hankin, marketing director for The Lawson Company, a Norfolk-based property management business.

The development includes a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments featuring amenities including granite countertops, a community clubhouse and a dog park, with rents ranging from $655 to $1,106 per month.

Hankin said the buildings are EarthCraft Gold and Energy Star-certified and all units feature energy-efficient appliances. Apartments are expected to be move-in ready in February and applications currently are being accepted.

People are also reading…

Phase two of the development will bring an additional 115 affordable apartments to Miller's Rest in summer 2023 for a total of 195 units and will include an on-site fitness center accessible to all residents.

Lawson — a real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, and management of multifamily housing — is responsible for the project. Miller's Rest is Lawson's first development in the Lynchburg market, Hankin said.

The company currently manages 29 apartment communities in Virginia with another seven in development or under construction. 

 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Homes on the brink of collapse in Florida due to beach erosion elevated by hurricanes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert