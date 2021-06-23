New LPD website up with use of force, complaint data

The Lynchburg Police Department has gone live with a one-stop website for department information and crime data, including new publicly displayed numbers on officer uses of force and complaints.

Chief Ryan Zuidema announced work on the website to Lynchburg City Council in February, which stemmed in part from citizen feedback to the department following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Following Floyd’s death, protests emerged in Lynchburg and across the nation, some of which ended hours later in clashes with police and arrests. LPD developed an action plan and sought out citizen input through their own channels during 2020, which then was relayed back to city officials.

Along with some information already on LPD’s section within the city’s website, the new website includes data on police uses of force and citizen complaints, as well as data on calls for service, arrests, crimes and other police actions.

It can be accessed at https://www.lynchburgvapolice.gov/.

— Rachel Mahoney

