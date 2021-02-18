New Lynchburg doula program aims to improve maternal care for Black families

Nikeya Brown was one of five Black doulas inducted Monday into Birth in Color LYH, the newest doula program created by Richmond-based Birth in Color RVA.

She thinks maternal health care in America is an isolated event but in other cultures, it's more community-based.

“It’s such an important time to have community around you, because there's so much going on,” she said. “So I just wanted to really be a part of that community. I had a doula with my first child and it was an amazing experience.”

Brown said she is excited about making connections with other Black doulas in the area and said the program helps to expose what having a doula is for Black families in the area.

“I had made connections with a couple of other doulas of color and even in all of my shadowing and with the families that I saw, there weren't many,” she said. “There was only one Black family that kind of came through that process and so certainly we're out here having babies.”

Doulas are nonmedical support workers who are a constant presence in the birth journey and who are equipped to advocate, educate and support pregnant women.