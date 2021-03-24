New Lynchburg historical markers to celebrate artistic dynasty

Two historical markers will be unveiled Friday in Lynchburg, honoring a dynasty of women whose contributions to the art world influenced people around the globe.
The markers honor portrait and landscape artist Sallie Lee Blount Mahood and her granddaughter, Helen Gray McGehee Umaña, who achieved international acclaim as a dancer with the Martha Graham Company in New York.
“One of the shining gems of the family is this incredible legacy — for generations — of women artists who thrived, survived, in Virginia and around the world,” said Stewart Coleman, sponsor of the Mahood marker.
In a 2018 interview with The News & Advance, Umaña, who used her maiden name of McGehee on stage, described her extensive dance career as a bit of trial and error, coupled with luck.
“You have to start doing. Don’t judge it. Let it work, and you can judge it later if it doesn’t work, and don’t regret it. It’s all a question of luck but you do you have to recognize luck,” she had said.
The markers will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Friday at 2907 Rivermont Avenue outside of Umaña's home. Family members and colleagues of the women will share memories and speak about their influence on the Lynchburg arts as well as their national and international contributions to the arts.
The artistic dynasty's roots begin a generation before Mahood, who was born in High Bridge, Virginia, in 1864. Her early training as an artist came from her mother, Julia Anne Morrison Blount, who turned to art as a means of supporting her family following the death of her husband during the Civil War.
Mahood studied in Paris and later took lessons from Lynchburg artist Bernard Gutmann after she moved to the Hill City in about 1887, according to her biography in the E.C. Glass High School art collection. Mahood studied landscape painting at Martha’s Vineyard, and while studying in Paris, she had two pieces displayed at The New Salon.
While a talented landscape artist, she also painted portraits and received several commissions. She often is referred to as the “Dean of Lynchburg Portrait Painters.” She taught art at E.C. Glass from 1908 to 1922 and her oil portrait of Dr. E.C. Glass hangs in the lobby today, along with other pieces of her works.
Her works can be found in public and private buildings, including Sweet Briar College and Radford University.
Mahood was not the last artist in the family — her three daughters also pursued artistic careers. Julia Blount Mahood painted more than 250 portraits, some of which now hang in other public spaces throughout the state. Carrie Davis Mahood was a writer, artist and interior decorator. Helen Mahood McGehee, mother of Helen Gray McGehee Umaña, exhibited her paintings throughout the state and in traveling shows. Like Sallie Lee Blount Mahood, she also taught art at E.C. Glass, where several of her paintings are displayed.
The artistic dynasty culminated in Helen Gray McGehee Umaña, who died last year at age 98.
Umaña majored in Greek and Latin at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College. It was there she took a dance course with Martha Graham. The day after graduation, Umaña got on a train to New York and joined the Graham company, where she danced for almost 30 years, with principal roles including Electra in "Clytemnestra."
In New York, she met and later married her husband, Colombian painter and sculptor, Rafael Alphonso Umaña Mendez, known simply as Umaña.
Helen McGehee Umaña’s career took her all over the globe, including as a cultural attaché for the U.S. Government, Coleman said. Umaña returned home to Lynchburg to care for her mother.
“I think, on the whole, I was fortunate because I do think it’s a question of luck that you can meet and take advantage of your opportunities,” Umaña said in 2018. “You have to be able to recognize the opportunities but you also have to have the opportunity, and that, of course, is total chance.”
Many of Umaña’s students went on to be an incredible force in the dance world.
“She and her husband mentored people too,” Coleman said. “They were constantly mentoring everyone around them. They were very talented in many ways, but also as human beings, not just as artists.”
Coleman said the women of the family were powerful forces in the art world, and their influence added to the rich arts scene in Lynchburg today.
Mahood’s marker is sponsored by Coleman and McGehee’s is sponsored by Elizabeth Harris.
