New Lynchburg historical markers to celebrate artistic dynasty

The artistic dynasty's roots begin a generation before Mahood, who was born in High Bridge, Virginia, in 1864. Her early training as an artist came from her mother, Julia Anne Morrison Blount, who turned to art as a means of supporting her family following the death of her husband during the Civil War.

Mahood studied in Paris and later took lessons from Lynchburg artist Bernard Gutmann after she moved to the Hill City in about 1887, according to her biography in the E.C. Glass High School art collection. Mahood studied landscape painting at Martha’s Vineyard, and while studying in Paris, she had two pieces displayed at The New Salon.

While a talented landscape artist, she also painted portraits and received several commissions. She often is referred to as the “Dean of Lynchburg Portrait Painters.” She taught art at E.C. Glass from 1908 to 1922 and her oil portrait of Dr. E.C. Glass hangs in the lobby today, along with other pieces of her works.

Her works can be found in public and private buildings, including Sweet Briar College and Radford University.