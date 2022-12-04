New Lynchburg thrift store offers proceeds to local nonprofits

Tucked in the corner of the same building as the Dollar General on Bedford Avenue sits a hidden gem — a cozy thrift store where the sale of products benefits local nonprofits.

Mission Thrift, which touts to be “more than a thrift store," opened two weeks ago at 2303 Bedford Ave. It was born out of a partnership between two area nonprofits — Freedom 424 and Sports Outreach. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Freedom 424 works to prevent and end sexual exploitation and trafficking locally and globally. Sports Outreach works to recruit, train, equip and deploy Christian leaders in the use of sports ministry for the purposes of sharing the gospel and alleviating human suffering.

Sal Ferlise, CEO of Sports Outreach, said the thrift store was a vision he had five years ago, and he began to pursue a concept of creating a big-box thrift store similar to the Goodwill model but done a little differently.

“We have a model that is allowing for other nonprofits within the community to partner in the proceeds and in the events,” he said.

For example, on Giving Tuesday, the thrift store hosted SHARE Greater Lynchburg so it could hold its broadcasting there.

Faith Towles, director of Mission Thrift and of community engagement at Freedom 424 said the two organizations — Sports Outreach and Freedom 424 — already had been partners for a decade.

“With nonprofit work, you always want to bring in resources and in an even more effective way. So sustainability is an incredible way to do that,” she said. “Both organizations wanted to build a greater sustainability so when the idea of this project came to be, we thought the two organizations would be great launching partners as well as beneficiaries of the funding that would come in.”

Last year, when the 3,600-square-foot retail space became available, the two nonprofits decided it was time to move forward with the thrift store.

She hopes the store will open up new ways to engage with and serve the community by providing goods at accessible prices and creating an enjoyable shopping experience.

“We wanted to create an environment of hospitality so people feel good and there's a dignified experience while they're finding a great deal, and then at the same time they get a little touch point with our organizations and then as we develop and build the future, other nonprofits will be benefiting as well,” she said.

The store sells everything from toys, books, games, small electronics, décor, artwork, men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, shoes, glassware, kitchen items as well as Christmas decorations.

“We want to provide things for a variety of people,” she said. “We are offering items in good condition and we want to give them a great experience by having great products.”

It also offers some designer items like Ray Bans, Tori Burch, Dooney & Bourke and Frye that are sold at a higher price.

Towles said donations have come in from supporters of the two nonprofits who have donated hundreds of items to fill the store.

Donations can be dropped off during store hours although Towles asked for furniture items to be discussed with a staff member beforehand.

Donated items that can’t be sold that maybe have stains or tears are given to a recycler that takes them to be compressed into other items and sent to countries in need.

“It's a great partnership because it helps us keep down on our trash costs and then also serves the community better that we're not dumping things in the landfill,” she said.

Ferise said the concept was to have a piece of the business model go towards other nonprofits so the store can provide funding to their initiatives as well.

“At the core, it’s two organizations coming together to create an income-generating and collaborating-generating vehicle that not just benefits us but offers involvement from all other nonprofits.”

Towles said it’s been a "huge blessing" not only to create a sustainable project but also to create an environment to engage with the community and neighbors in the area.

“And so that's just a win-win for us and we're excited to welcome Lynchburg in and see where this goes,” she said.