A new Mexican food truck has opened and is visiting various spots all over the city.

El Gordo’s Kitchen Food Truck is owned and operated by Luis Rodriguez and his wife, Anna.

“Cooking is something I’ve always been passionate about and I finally took a leap and bought the shell of the truck and built it out with a buddy of mine,” he said.

It took about a year to do as Rodriguez recently quit his corporate gig to follow his dream full-time. The truck has been open for about a month and offers tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

“We put a lot of love into our food and make all of our menu items from scratch including our sauces and chips,” he said. “The only thing we don’t make ourselves is the tortillas ... yet.”

The truck has been traveling to different spots including breweries, Sam’s Club and areas in Wyndhurst Drive and Waterlick Road.

“We really hope to nail down a rhythm based on people sharing where they like seeing us,” he said.

For more information visit their Facebook and Instagram page.