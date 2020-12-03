New modern homes line Lynchburg street

A new development of modern new homes inspired by architecture from the Western United States are cropping up on Fulton Street off Old Forest Road, tucked in behind King’s Island Restaurant.
By the time the project is finished, Long Meadows Inc. and Lilly Construction will have completed 30 homes, and while the pandemic has created some delays in getting finishing appointments for the homes, Chris Mowry, owner of Long Meadows, said the development is on track for completion in a total of about 12 months.
Some have roof lines that tip in toward the center of the house, others pitch out, and some angle in a single direction. Some homes feature a touch of metal siding, others feature deep blues, browns, greys and even some bright white siding.
Each home has 9-foot ceilings and enough windows for the houses, set close to each other to feel bright and airy.
In the 1,700-square-foot model home, the front door opens to a long, window-lined hallway running alongside the garage. There’s a half bath tucked behind the garage before the hall opens up to the kitchen and living room.
The kitchen, clad in gray cabinets topped with white and black marble countertops, is open to the rest of the living area. The model home features a breakfast nook and a large open living room with big windows to the grassy backyard. Up the carpeted stairs sits two small bedrooms and bathroom and the master suite, with its tiled shower, his-and-hers closets and a dual sink and vanity combo that stretches six feet, providing tons of bathroom storage.
The homes feature covered back porches to have a nice all-season space to enjoy the outside.
Named Stonehaven, partly for the rocky lot and because developers wanted an elegant and marketable name, Mowry said with their sub-$250,000 price tag, the homes appeals to younger families looking for a newly constructed house. Stonehaven homes start at about $215,000, which is “the cheapest new construction that you’re going to find,” he said.
“As far as neighborhoods goes, we’re really setting the market for value. And that’s the key, you know, you get your best value in the city of Lynchburg. That’s why we’re here, why we chose to, you know, deal with some of the hiccups.”
The project actually began more than a decade ago after the city of Lynchburg requested proposals for development of this parcel of land in 2009 that had been sitting empty for years. Long Meadows received the job, developed a plan and received approvals.
But that was at the start of the economic recession.
“The economy was in gridlock. I mean, it was crashing,” Mowry said. “So it just stayed on hold basically, until 2020.”
The problem was more than a decade had passed since the development had been planned and approved.
“By then, laws and code and everything else changed so we had to completely re-engineer, revise the project into what it is today,” he said.
The 2009 plan features 48 homes in two sections. But the utility work was going to be more costly and the topography presented some challenges. The net result became fewer lots with more greenspace surrounding the homes.
“At the end of the day, you end up with a solid quality product, and you get the sidewalks, the nice landscaping and trees,” Mowry said. “We’ve got the mailbox kiosk, which is nice. You get the green space, so it has amenities and it has brand new construction and the modern architecture. The best part — no one’s really come along with a whole neighborhood of this style of architecture. in Lynchburg.”
The aesthetics of the new homes are meant to reflect something new and fresh.
“That’s really what we’re after,” Mowry said. “So people aren’t buying the same old, same old. We were inspired by architecture we’ve seen out west, that was the main thing. … We feel like it appeals to a younger buyer, because it appeals to younger buyers everywhere else in the country.”
Mowry said some of the inspiration for the development came from a visit to Bozeman, Montana.
“It’s just something really appealing. You walk in the house like I’m gonna buy this right now,” he said. “So we’re hoping that continues here. It has thus far. The house next door sold in 24 hours after we put it on the market.”
The homes all are built with energy efficiency in mind and feature the newest home technology. The designs allow for more natural light inside, including some homes with transom windows over the shower for natural light with a bit more privacy.
“When you’re close, ... like you are in the city, it does help to break up the monotony,” Mowry said. “So we want the whole of the street to be architecturally pleasing, not just the individual house. So it really does allow for a lot of variety and colors and shapes and textures.”
The model used for show stands at 1,700 finished square feet along with a garage.
“You’ve got some nicer amenities,” he said. “It’s not just your basic plain starter home.”
Mowry said what makes the homes unique is their architecture. Fulton Street is pretty centrally located to the colleges and other city amenities. It’s tucked away off a main road, giving it a private feel.
The homes that have been constructed so far have been selling well, with six of the 10 nearing completion already under contract.
Mowry said they have learned to get a little further along before putting the houses on the market due to delays in getting the finishing touches, such as light fixtures and tile.
“I will say COVID-19 has really upset the apple cart and it went from, ‘Hey, here’s what we want to do,’ to, ‘What the hell can we get our hands on?’” Mowry said, noting appliances have taken months to receive and flooring options no longer were available. Suddenly it began taking 17 weeks to get windows. Every builder in town will tell you the same thing.”
Mowry’s wife Dianne choses all the design appointments inside.
“We build it but she’s got the concept and the vision for what you see,” Mowry said, from the vinyl plank flooring billed as waterproof to the Sherwin Williams paint colors, to the appliances from Lynchburg’s Haley Appliance on Fort Avenue to the light fixtures from Timberlake Lighting.
In addition to the development, Long Meadows is remodeling a 1930s home adjoining the development that he says will make a lovely starter home, and at the end of the street is his tiny house. That house is unfinished and he hasn’t quite found the right place for the tiny home but, for now, it’s a part of the neighborhood.
“I think people should really consider the investment angle when you’re making a purchase in the city of Lynchburg, especially at this price point, the product, the location,” Mowry said. “I think they should really give it serious consideration. You know, as they’re going through Christmas, and they have time to consider things they should definitely come through and check it out.”
A new development of modern new homes inspired by western architecture are cropping up on Fulton Street off Old Forest Road, tucked in behind Kings Island Restaurant.
By the time the project is finished, Long Meadows Inc. and Lilly Construction will have completed 30 homes. Some have roof lines that tip in toward the center of the house, others pitch out, and some angle in a single direction. Some homes feature a touch of metal siding, others feature deep blues, browns, greys and even some bright white siding.
