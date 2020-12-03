New modern homes line Lynchburg street

The homes all are built with energy efficiency in mind and feature the newest home technology. The designs allow for more natural light inside, including some homes with transom windows over the shower for natural light with a bit more privacy.

“When you’re close, ... like you are in the city, it does help to break up the monotony,” Mowry said. “So we want the whole of the street to be architecturally pleasing, not just the individual house. So it really does allow for a lot of variety and colors and shapes and textures.”

The model used for show stands at 1,700 finished square feet along with a garage.

“You’ve got some nicer amenities,” he said. “It’s not just your basic plain starter home.”

Mowry said what makes the homes unique is their architecture. Fulton Street is pretty centrally located to the colleges and other city amenities. It’s tucked away off a main road, giving it a private feel.

The homes that have been constructed so far have been selling well, with six of the 10 nearing completion already under contract.

Mowry said they have learned to get a little further along before putting the houses on the market due to delays in getting the finishing touches, such as light fixtures and tile.