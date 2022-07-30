New Montessori school to open in September in Lynchburg

Hill City Montessori School is slated to open Sept. 6 in Gospel Community Church at 1301 Rivermont Avenue at the terrace level.

Kathleen Olinger, head of school, said this will be a temporary location until a permanent one is found.

Olinger founded the school along with four other local Montessorian educators. She said it is a women-owned business dedicated to partnering with families, giving back to the Lynchburg community, and developing human potential for a stronger, more equipped future.

"We believe our combined ownership, intimate design, and concrete commitment to our school, our community and our students, is what makes Hill City Montessori School a unique and beautiful school," she said. "HCMS will be a Lynchburg staple you can count on. We love this city and we are dedicated to building a foundation for a better future for generations to come."

HCMS will offer Montessori education for children six weeks of age up to elementary level, with hopes to continue growing as the community needs.

She said the school is accepting applications and has openings.

"Lynchburg, and especially the central and downtown areas, is a child care desert," she said. "There is a serious need for quality child care and education in our area, and we are so honored to have the opportunity to help fill that need."

The Montessori method is a child-led form of education that provides a developmentally appropriate environment to encourage independent learning. Montessori teachers guide students from birth in their learning process while following and encouraging their interests.

One of the misconceptions of Montessori learning is that the environments lack structure, children have too much freedom, and children are allowed to do whatever they want, Olinger said.

"In reality, Montessori encourages freedom within limits," she said. "Children have the freedom to follow their inner guide and choose their learning path while the Montessori guides are there to assure that they have a well-rounded, complete education. As Montessorians, we believe in supporting the development of the whole child. This means not only encouraging academic learning in the traditional sense but supporting and encouraging the development of social, emotional, and behavioral learning."