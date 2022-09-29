New mural unveiled in downtown Lynchburg

A new mural was unveiled Wednesday on the wall of the City Market Lofts building in downtown Lynchburg, adjacent to the Lynchburg Community Market parking lot at 1225 Main St.

The 35-foot-tall abstract work of art, called “Creating Our Culture,” features a figure and splashes of color. It was produced by the Downtown Lynchburg Association and Blackwater Branding.

Jawansa Hall, owner of downtown Lynchburg-based Blackwater Branding, came to Ashley Kershner, executive director of the DLA, about an idea he had for a mural in downtown that would welcome people of color into the community but would also tie into a greater art project.

Artists spent 130 hours working on the mural that also includes a QR code, which passers-by can scan on their phones to be directed to a website Hall created that features a rotating list of local artists of color in the community.

“The mural is in itself going to bring beauty, vibrancy and excitement to downtown but the website is really the goal and the purpose behind it,” Kershner said. “And with that website, we are trying to elevate and draw attention to some of the fabulous artists of color that we have in this community.”

She said the website will have an application for artists to fill out so their work can be featured in the future.

“We're just trying to provide a platform for people that may not have been discovered yet or might be not as well known and to bring some more cultural diversity to our art landscape in downtown,” she said.

Blackwater Branding, at 1009 Main Street, is responsible for the project concept and creative direction of the artwork as well as the featured website content. The mural was painted by Hall and with local mural artists Christina Davis and Twon Smith.

“Representation matters,” Hall said in a news release. “I consider this mural a visual passport for many creatives of color. A free ticket designed to generate social capital and strengthen the arts throughout our community.”

Kershner said she hopes the mural also will help to bring color and vibrancy to a prominent, high-traffic area in downtown. This effort is part of DLA’s Placemaking Initiative, which aims to make downtown Lynchburg a more inviting and welcoming space for everyone.

“Public art really adds to the experience of being in a downtown atmosphere and is accessible to everyone,” she said. “Not everyone is comfortable going in an art gallery, not everyone is comfortable going into spaces where art is traditionally displayed. So by bringing art outside and making it accessible to everyone, it's going to be viewed by more types of people and can inspire more people and speak to more people and we love that.”

The mural is the third public art installation unveiled in the last year by DLA, joining the Midtown Park Deck Murals, completed in March, and Art Alley, completed last October.

Kershner said DLA began writing grant applications for the project in February.

The $15,000 project is sponsored by Genworth Financial and Scott Insurance, with additional support provided by the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation as well as the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We were really heartened and grateful for the sponsors and the property owner for being excited about this purpose as well,” Kershner said. “We wanted to work with people that were just as excited about the website and the mission of the project as we were and it was great to be able to do that.”