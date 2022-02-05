New museum project to document enslaved experience of people of African descent

The Lynchburg Museum and The Legacy Museum of African American History are bringing new stories to light that weren't known or easily accessible just 10 or 20 years ago through a new project called “Silent Witnesses.”

When the project is complete, there will be more widespread awareness of the contributions of enslaved people to the community, and a deeper understanding of how slavery underpins local history, Lynchburg Museum Director Ted Delaney said.

“This will take many forms, from historical markers on our streets, to a substantial online database of information about slavery in Lynchburg, to lesson plans and resources teachers can use to integrate that information into their curriculum,” he said.

Silent Witnesses first was conceived by the Legacy Museum in summer 2020.

“A few Legacy board members approached me in the fall of 2020 to gauge our interest as a partner, realizing this was a big project, and it would be difficult for either organization to take it on alone,” Delaney said. “I responded that we were definitely interested — and that I thought it was an important topic that deserved renewed study from local historians, museums, and historic sites.”

Delaney said he thinks the wider community is very interested right now in learning more about this topic with the two museums.

“To me, the title 'Silent Witnesses' suggests how so many legacies of slavery are all around us in Lynchburg, and yet we don't recognize them — or have collectively forgotten their connection to slavery in our community,” he said.

For example, enslaved people were auctioned and sold in front of the old Market House near the corner of 9th and Main streets, Delaney said.

“I doubt many people today who drive or walk through that busy intersection think of our city's participation in the slave trade,” he said.

Another good example are the gravestones of enslaved people in the city's historic Old City Cemetery. There are at least 40 or 50 stones there for enslaved men, women, and children from before Emancipation, each recording an actual person's name and life dates, he said.

“How many of us recognize those markers or think of the cemetery as a burial ground for enslaved people when we drive through? Think of how many structures in downtown Lynchburg were built by enslaved hands — by real people in our own community who lived in slavery — and yet they and their work remain invisible to us today,” Delaney said.

Delaney also spoke of the story of how local Quakers — including the city's founder, John Lynch — emancipated enslaved people and promoted abolition in the late 1700s.

“Lynchburg's founding fathers and mothers provided moral leadership on the issue of slavery at a surprisingly early date, and I don't think they've ever really been given credit for that,” he said.

Delaney said antebellum Lynchburg typically is portrayed as a success story, as a wealthy, robust, commercial and industrial engine fueled by tobacco. However, the story is much more complicated — from the tension between Quakers and their neighbors over slavery, to the essential role enslaved and free people of color played in generating Lynchburg's wealth.

“For every decade of the 19th century, there were almost as many Black residents of Lynchburg as there were White, and in one decade — the 1880s — there was even a small Black majority,” he said in an email to The News & Advance.

He said the project will be able to identify many enslaved individuals by name, reaffirming they were real people with families and their own stories.

“So many important primary sources, like newspapers, court papers, and church records, have been digitized in recent years and can now be easily searched and browsed online,” he said. “They are helping us build a massive database of names and biographies.”

He hopes the public will understand how integral slavery was to the growth and success of Lynchburg — and how much of the city literally was built by enslaved people.

“I see it as adding a new layer to what we already know about local history, to tell a richer, fuller, more accurate story,” he said. “The public expects this now, and the time is right for Lynchburg.”

David Neumeyer, board member at the Legacy Museum, said the project aims to document both physical sites in Lynchburg and with online history.

“We intend to work with the city to place physical markers, and we'd like to make the information available online, and particularly make it available to city schools so they can have this information available as to what the expense of enslavement that took place in Lynchburg," Neumeyer said.

The project is especially important to two African American members of the Legacy Museum board, Ramona Battle and Vivian Miler, who both descended from enslaved families that lived in Lynchburg.

Neumeyer hopes the community will be able to contribute to the project by sharing old photographs, stories, and artifacts that have been passed down within families from descendants of enslaved people and from descendants of owners.

“The purpose of this is to make the community aware of the degree to which Lynchburg history was deeply involved with enslavement and that is true, of course, for much of the South and it is something that has been lost in invisibility and public knowledge,” he said.

