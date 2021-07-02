New outdoor event venue opens in downtown Lynchburg

A new event venue has opened on Jefferson Street across from Riverfront Park.

The Lot at Jefferson is managed by owners Carlton Yelle and Levi Ouinet, who acquired the property two months ago. They plan to host outdoor concerts and other events and already have started holding weekly "Food Truck Tuesdays."

The space is about the size of a football field and has several picnic tables with umbrellas for seating.

Amelia Graves, who handles the business’ marketing and social media content, said the group is working on partnerships with local breweries and The Reserve wine bar next door to serve alcohol at the space.

“We are open to partnerships and working with local organizations and businesses to host events with them, and we really want to collaborate locally,” she said. “We're just looking to boost what is happening downtown now that things are able to open up again.”

