 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New outdoor event venue opens in downtown Lynchburg

New outdoor event venue opens in downtown Lynchburg

A new event venue has opened on Jefferson Street across from Riverfront Park.

The Lot at Jefferson is managed by owners Carlton Yelle and Levi Ouinet, who acquired the property two months ago. They plan to host outdoor concerts and other events and already have started holding weekly "Food Truck Tuesdays."

The space is about the size of a football field and has several picnic tables with umbrellas for seating.

Amelia Graves, who handles the business’ marketing and social media content, said the group is working on partnerships with local breweries and The Reserve wine bar next door to serve alcohol at the space.

“We are open to partnerships and working with local organizations and businesses to host events with them, and we really want to collaborate locally,” she said. “We're just looking to boost what is happening downtown now that things are able to open up again.”

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert