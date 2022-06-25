New overlook, trailhead and pocket park proposed for Tinbridge HIll

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation is moving forward with a proposal to make several improvements to the Tinbridge Hill area.

A plan submitted by the department to the city this week shows several enhancements to an area just off Hollins Mill Road, including a new overlook, trailhead and a pocket park.

The goal is to complete the project in one phase, but the parks department said that due to hikes in construction costs, there is a possibility it is a multi-phase project.

The proposal is funded as a part of the Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) received by the department, part of which went to infrastructure and neighborhood connectivity in the area earlier this year.

The CDBG program is state-administered, but it's federally funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, which supports community development activities and building stronger communities.

Higgins credited Kent White from Community Development and City Planner Tom Martin for working with Parks & Recreation to get the funding for the project and helping get the plans to the finish line.

The proposed improvements, made possible by a remaining balance of about $240,000, according to Higgins, will go directly to a new trailhead and pocket park, which includes the overlook, something the residents in the area have been seeking for a long time.

"The neighborhood really deserves it. They haven't had this kind of funding and attention in a long time. They've been asking for a long time, so we're definitely trying to make it all happen immediately for them so they're not waiting again."

Higgins said the current trailhead at Hollins Mill is an earthen one, but with the proposed improvements, the city will install a six-foot wide asphalt trail that will connect to a larger city trail at Kemper Station.

The proposed pocket park, which will include a new overlook, is a part of the "10-minute walk" initiative for the city, which aims to put residents within a 10-minute walk of a park, something the department says is key to improving the health of Lynchburg residents.

"Traditionally, these parks used to be these grand, large areas. So what we're talking about its Peaks View, Riverside Park, things like that. Those are called community parks," Higgins said. "The pocket parks kind of come down in scale. The community and regional parks draw people from a larger surrounding area ... but the pocket parks, many times they don't even have a parking lot.

"The biggest intention is to provide recreation for the people around it, in that neighborhood."

Pocket and neighborhood parks have become a widely-used strategy for the city's parks department, as they just finished improvements to another smaller park at Biggers Park.

"It's one of the ways we can get recreation to more people because you don't have to built the 150 to 200 acre park to actually provide recreation to somebody," he said.

The improvements for the park will take place at the 1100 block of Hollins Street, right at the intersection of Hollins and Taylor Streets.

The project still needs final approval from the city, but Higgins hopes the park improvements will be finished by spring 2023.

