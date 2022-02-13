New owners of Yellow Submarine blending old favorites, new improvements

Now under its fifth round of ownership, the iconic and well-known Yellow Submarine is back open for a business after a five-month hiatus.

Since purchasing the business at 3313 Old Forest Road behind Dunkin’ Donuts, new owners Ralph and Michele Harrison have implemented a few changes and done some deep cleaning — but locals will still recognize the beloved sub shop, which first opened in the 1970s, when they walk inside.

Most importantly for Thursday trivia fans: it’s back on a weekly basis.

Ralph Harrison, who owns Venue Cinemas in the Plaza shopping center with his father, said he wanted to have his own business, so he began looking to see what was for sale beginning in the middle of the pandemic.

“We looked at it and talked about it for months,” Michele Harrison said. “We had previously come in a few times and eaten lunch. I liked that it had been in the town for such a long time.”

Ralph Harrison said he thought of it as similar to the movie theater: a good local business that was beneficial to have in the city.

“When we first opened it, we thought about just changing the name, and everybody came out of the woodwork saying, ‘You can’t change the name!’” he said.

They closed on the sub shop in August and decided to remain closed for a few months.

The Harrisons reopened the eatery about a month ago with limited hours just for lunch; now it's open until 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on weekends.

They have replaced the kegerator, brought in some new equipment such as a cooler to hold beer and ready-to-drink cocktails, have added eight taps for craft beer and have created a new, simpler menu.

“We know movies more than we know restaurants, and it's hard to get help in, and we've actually got two cooks that we're going to run to death and they do a great job, but we just want to be simple,” Ralph Harrison said.

The original menu had names of subs that many regulars would know well, such as Sub Sinker, Red October and USS Triton. They're no longer listed on the menu, but that doesn’t mean those sandwiches can’t be made.

“I know some people are used to the names, but they get kind of confusing to some of the new cooks, but we can make anything,” he said.

The Harrisons wanted to make sure the sub sandwiches still taste the same as always, so they are using a local produce vendor and using the same meats. The menu still offers French fries and wings and will offer a special sub every day.

Mark Foreman was a regular of the sub shop before it closed down, partially because of how close it is to his house and also because of the friends he has made there.

“I went back when they opened for a test run a few weeks ago,” he said. “I plan to return later this week to see how things are. I plan on becoming a regular there again.”

In the future, the Harrisons hope to make some additions outside, such as building a stage to bring in live music during the warmer months.

They also want customers to know they've heard their concerns about potholes on the driveway leading up to the shop and are doing what they can to find a way to get it fixed, though they noted they don't own the property.

Original owner Steve Mock opened The Yellow Submarine in the 1970s on Memorial Avenue and two years later moved it to its current location.

In 1992, Robert Stern and his wife, Georgia, purchased it from Mock and ran it until 2007 when they sold it to Todd Doremus.

Cristin Rockhill and Collin White purchased it in 2014 and gave it a massive facelift that year, including the 2,700-square-foot patio installed in the front.

Stern said everyone loved Georgia when they operated The Yellow Sub because she knew what they all ate and would put their order in as soon as they walked in the door.

“She was the brains and I was the brawn,” he laughed. “It was good to us and I miss the people. We were fortunate the 15 years we were there.”

His advice to the Harrisons: Don’t change the bread.

“As long as they get in there and keep the name and do what I think they will do, then I think they will do a good job and I wish them all the well in the world,” he said.

Stern said he plans on visiting soon and getting a sub but is waiting for the Harrisons to get some experience under their belts.

“It’s a great place, we ran a great business,” he said.

