New parking meters? Not quite -- Lynchburg installs 'caring' meters collecting coins for change

Fitzgerald agreed, now more than ever, there are tremendous financial stresses on people given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping to get a significant amount to help some of these agencies each quarter to meet the needs of what they’re doing in the community,” she said.

There are six meters downtown: near The Virginian hotel, the Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg Community Market, the Bluffwalk, The Water Dog and the LOVE sign. There are additional meters in the Boonsboro Shopping Center near Outdoor Trails and another near Magnolia Foods on Rivermont Avenue. The meters accept coins but not dollar bills.

Fitzgerald said she is passionate about finding ways to help those in need in the community, considering the city's poverty rate is close to 25%.

“I think now with this pandemic on top of everything, it’s more and more urgent,” she said. “I feel very deeply about the people in need and so many don’t have what they should have … a decent quality of life, housing, food, jobs and its incredibly distressing considering how well some of us do live and I just hate that. If this can make a small difference, that will make me very happy. Just because they may not be visible, don’t let them be invisible, we need to help our fellow brothers and sisters.”