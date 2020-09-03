New parking meters? Not quite -- Lynchburg installs 'caring' meters collecting coins for change

Peggy Nolley was vacationing last summer on Prince Edward Island in Canada when she saw what she first thought was a parking meter.
Oddly enough, it wasn’t in front of a parking spot but rather a bike rack, with a sign that said any change put into it would be donated to the area’s homeless population.
“I thought, ‘That’s such a great idea, we can do this in Lynchburg,’” Nolley said. “I knew right then and there that Lynchburg was a place caring enough and we could make this happen.
And she did make it happen, with a little help from a friend, the city and matching support from businesses.
The green Change for Change Caring Meters were installed by Lynchburg Public Works earlier this week in nine popular spots around the city.
“It’s just a great way to care for our citizens,” Nolley said. “People sometimes feel like they can’t donate because they don’t have a lot of money but can do it this way. It also shows those from outside our community, in a very visual way, that we’re a caring community.”
The repurposed parking meters came from Lexington, and the signs were designed by Riverviews artist Stephen Kissel. An anonymous donor purchased the meters for $3,000.
Nolley recruited Lynchburg resident Libby Fitzgerald to help aid her in launching the program.
Fitzgerald agreed, now more than ever, there are tremendous financial stresses on people given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping to get a significant amount to help some of these agencies each quarter to meet the needs of what they’re doing in the community,” she said.
There are six meters downtown: near The Virginian hotel, the Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg Community Market, the Bluffwalk, The Water Dog and the LOVE sign. There are additional meters in the Boonsboro Shopping Center near Outdoor Trails and another near Magnolia Foods on Rivermont Avenue. The meters accept coins but not dollar bills.
Fitzgerald said she is passionate about finding ways to help those in need in the community, considering the city's poverty rate is close to 25%.
“I think now with this pandemic on top of everything, it’s more and more urgent,” she said. “I feel very deeply about the people in need and so many don’t have what they should have … a decent quality of life, housing, food, jobs and its incredibly distressing considering how well some of us do live and I just hate that. If this can make a small difference, that will make me very happy. Just because they may not be visible, don’t let them be invisible, we need to help our fellow brothers and sisters.”
The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation will be the fiscal agent for Change for Change, meaning it will receive the meter money, account for it, keep it as a line item in its general fund, and disburse the money to the agencies chosen to be recipients each quarter.
Foundation CEO and President Bill Bodine has offered to help with the selection process, using his knowledge of the local agencies that might be in need of extra funding for their work.
“Nonprofits in our area are more stressed than usual and there are more people than usual who need their services,” Bodine said. “With the economy and people concerned with being out of work, donations are down.”
He said the meters will be a good reflection of Lynchburg as a caring community and hopes they will be a fun way for people to take that pile of change sitting on their dressers and put it to good use.
“Let’s get people to take loose change and do something good with it,” he said. “It’s also a nice, impromptu way to teach our children that some people don’t have as much as we do. We can teach them that there are needs in the community that aren’t always met. It’s a philanthropic teaching experience.”
Area business including Schewel Homes, Bank of the James, NB Handy, CapTrust and Truist/Scott & Stringfellow are acting as matching donors and will augment whatever is put into the meters.
Fitzgerald said because the meters were recently installed, she wants to wait and see how fast they fill up, but she expects the money to be donated each quarter.
Bob Chapman, president and CEO of Bank of the James, said the company is proud to be a matching supporter of the Change for Change Meter program.
“When Libby first contacted us and explained the program, we knew from the start that this was a project that the bank wanted to participate in,” he said. “Giving back is an essential component of what makes Bank of the James a community bank, and being a partner with the Change for Change Meter program gives us the opportunity to continue to help local non-profits that improve the lives for families and individuals in our community. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this amazing program.”
Nolley said she is excited to be able to help the community in a direct, visual way.
“To be able to bring something to my city and see it happen just makes my heart so full.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.