New pathway created at Old City Cemetery to celebrate buried African Americans

Construction for the new “Pathway to Pride” memorial at the Old City Cemetery Museums & Arboretum is underway and once open will lead visitors from Taylor Street directly into a large African American section of the cemetery.
Specifically the new 170-foot-long brick pathway will lead to the family grave plot of the late couple, renowned educator Amelia Perry Pride and her husband, Claiborne Pride, a prominent barber.
When complete, the pathway, located on the right-hand side as visitors enter the cemetery from Taylor Street, will be lined with historic daffodils and roses along with signs adding to the historical context of the area and those buried in the cemetery. The signs will highlight Lynchburg’s African American history and showcase the figures buried nearby such as the Prides, community leader Virginia Cabell Randolph, politician and scholar Daniel Butler, and suffragette Lugie Ferguson.
From 1806 to 1885, the cemetery was the only public burial ground in Lynchburg open to African Americans. The 27-acre public cemetery is one of the oldest in the country still in active use, Director Denise McDonald said.
She said the idea for the pathway began at least a year ago, but it’s gotten more attention lately due to recent events surrounding racial equity.
“Our mission is to engage the community through history and horticulture and this is just a big part of our history,” she said.
According to cemetery research, Amelia Pride, an educated biracial woman born in 1857, went to school at the Hampton Institute, and later established her own school and went on to establish her own cooking and sewing school and became a principal at the Polk Street Colored School, a position she held for 20 years.
Later, she founded the Dorchester Home in 1897 for impoverished elderly Black women who had been formerly enslaved. She also helped to start the Eighth Street Baptist Church.
The Amelia Pride Center, an adult learning school located on Polk Street, also is named after her.
“Amelia Pride is just a truly amazing person for all the things she accomplished in her life and was always giving back,” McDonald said. “That’s just who she was.”
Jane White, a former director of the cemetery, said she is excited for the new pathway because it will give recognition to more people buried in the cemetery who have fascinating stories.
“The history in the cemetery is an exciting one to be discovered and rediscovered,” she said.
She said she appreciates that the new pathway will be built with city bricks from Harrison Street that date back to 1906 — 100 years after the Old City Cemetery was established.
The city of Lynchburg along with the Southern Memorial Association, which manages the cemetery, are partnering together to install the historic bricks into a section of old Third Street that now lies on the grounds of the cemetery.
White said Claiborne Pride had an agreement with the city that if it ever reopened Third Street, which would in turn go through his plot placement, the city would move his gravesite to another location at no charge.
“I thought that was very forward thinking of him,” she said.
Lynchburg Public Works began work on the pathway a few months ago and McDonald said she hopes it will be completed by the fall.
She said she has no doubt the pathway will be featured during the annual Candlelight Tours held each October.
