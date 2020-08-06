New pathway created at Old City Cemetery to celebrate buried African Americans

According to cemetery research, Amelia Pride, an educated biracial woman born in 1857, went to school at the Hampton Institute, and later established her own school and went on to establish her own cooking and sewing school and became a principal at the Polk Street Colored School, a position she held for 20 years.

Later, she founded the Dorchester Home in 1897 for impoverished elderly Black women who had been formerly enslaved. She also helped to start the Eighth Street Baptist Church.

The Amelia Pride Center, an adult learning school located on Polk Street, also is named after her.

“Amelia Pride is just a truly amazing person for all the things she accomplished in her life and was always giving back,” McDonald said. “That’s just who she was.”

Jane White, a former director of the cemetery, said she is excited for the new pathway because it will give recognition to more people buried in the cemetery who have fascinating stories.

“The history in the cemetery is an exciting one to be discovered and rediscovered,” she said.

She said she appreciates that the new pathway will be built with city bricks from Harrison Street that date back to 1906 — 100 years after the Old City Cemetery was established.