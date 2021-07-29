New 'placemaking' art concept coming to downtown Lynchburg this fall

The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) is creating an Art Alley, a new "placemaking" concept featuring multiple artists on an alleyway on Commerce and 11th streets.
Placemaking is the reimagining of a public space to strengthen the connection between people and the places they share, DLA Program Director Susan Brown said Wednesday.
Art Alley will become a reality this fall between The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats.
It is there that a blank canvas will be transformed into an artistic alleyway for locals and visitors to enjoy.
In 2019, the DLA began looking at bringing more placemaking efforts into downtown and created a placemaking committee who conducted an assessment of places where vibrancy could be added.
Some of those spots were pushed forward due to the pandemic when people were looking for added outdoor seating, so the DLA created a picnic park at the Depot Plaza and a patio space at the Lynchburg Community Market.
“But another portion of it that came out was this more grandiose project of really truly just reimagining this dead-end street that was sort of a blank canvas, where we could just add some sparkle to it,” she said.
Brown said the DLA chose the Bluffwalk because it’s a great public space but people don’t necessarily know where it is or how to use it.
“And part of that is because there's not really a gateway to it and there's not an entryway that draws your attention to it,” she said. “So that's part of the reason why we looked at that space to become our Art Alley, so that we could draw more attention to already existing public spaces that were, as we saw, being underutilized.”
Brown said the community can expect vibrant outdoor galleries, colorful art and light overhead, majestic murals, and outstanding street art.
Brown said there are multiple art elements of Art Alley, including a rotating art gallery on the side facing the Bluffwalk that will feature 10 local artists. In early April, the DLA posted a call for artists and had more than 40 individuals submit their work.
Work from various artists will rotate out eventually but the images will be digitized by a local company who will expand and print them on 8-foot panels.
The asphalt of the street on the alley will be painted with geometric shapes by community members using more than 30 gallons of paint.
"I think street murals have been really growing in popularity and they have a really fun way to add some pizzazz to the black asphalt. So we're going to have some geometric patterns and then that flows down the hill," she said.
Above the street, bistro lights will be installed to create a warm glow in the evenings at night.
From those lights, colorful epoxy resin circles will be installed that will twist and turn, creating movement overhead.
She said there also will be some doors in the alley painted to create fun photo opportunities for pedestrians.
A large-scale mural will be painted at the very end of the alleyway, where a cinderblock building is located.
Brown said a garage door will be replaced as artists will paint a feature mural created from words that DLA Instagram followers said they thought of when they think of downtown Lynchburg.
“It was very sweet to see what people thought of vibrancy of downtown was,” she said. “So we gave those to the artists, and those are going to get incorporated in some way, shape or form and it's going to be abstract with some realistic elements.”
Brown said she hopes for a September installation and October opening for the alley.
Art Alley elements have been designed by professional artists from all over Central Virginia.
The project costs $60,000 but is being funded by various companies and fundraising efforts.
"Art is a career, and we want to make sure that we're cultivating and giving back to these artists in the best way possible," Brown said. "We're not asking for any freebies. All of these artists are getting paid for their time and for their efforts, and it's very important that we do that, so that we can continue to grow that vibrancy and that element of of downtown life."
Local sponsor of the project, The Bank of the James opened its first office in downtown Lynchburg 20 years ago and Community Relations Manager Jimmy Davis said as staff has watched downtown grow, they have realized the importance of having art and culture in the vibrant downtown community.
“We’re thrilled to be associated with this program and we’re looking forward to its opening this fall,” Davis said.
He said doing good works is an integral part of what the community bank strives to do as it serves the surrounding counties.
“What drives us is doing good for the community and arts and culture is an important piece of that because it brings economic success to the area and makes it a more fun place to live,” he said. “As a resident, it’s one more solid reason to go downtown.”
The project is funded by local companies as well as the AARP community Challenge Grant.
Nearly $3.2 million is being distributed by AARP to pay for 244 quick-action projects across the country, including the Art Alley, which will help urban, rural and suburban communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.