New 'placemaking' art concept coming to downtown Lynchburg this fall

From those lights, colorful epoxy resin circles will be installed that will twist and turn, creating movement overhead.

She said there also will be some doors in the alley painted to create fun photo opportunities for pedestrians.

A large-scale mural will be painted at the very end of the alleyway, where a cinderblock building is located.

Brown said a garage door will be replaced as artists will paint a feature mural created from words that DLA Instagram followers said they thought of when they think of downtown Lynchburg.

“It was very sweet to see what people thought of vibrancy of downtown was,” she said. “So we gave those to the artists, and those are going to get incorporated in some way, shape or form and it's going to be abstract with some realistic elements.”

Brown said she hopes for a September installation and October opening for the alley.

Art Alley elements have been designed by professional artists from all over Central Virginia.

The project costs $60,000 but is being funded by various companies and fundraising efforts.