New playground planned for Riverfront Park delayed but not forgotten

New playground planned for Riverfront Park delayed but not forgotten

Proposed playground

Rendering of the proposed Riverfront Park Playground. 

 Courtesy of Kompan

An 11,000-square-foot playground planned for Riverfront Park on Jefferson Street near the splash park has been delayed, but organizers behind the project are still moving forward.

The project is being spearheaded by the Lynchburg Kiwanis Club in partnership with the city.

Kiwanis member Ed McCann said the club has about $60,000 earmarked for the playground and it hopes to increase that total with proceeds from its upcoming Shrimp Sale and Take-Out Dinner on Aug. 8.

Kiwanis members had hoped to have the money raised by June 1 so the playground could be installed in September and be ready for play by the end of September.

"The COVID-19 situation has caused a delay in our fundraising activities as some foundations have re-directed their support to health-related issues," McCann said.

The club has not set a new date to begin the purchase and the installation of the equipment, but with a new sign installed by the city of Lynchburg, the club hopes to attract more individual support from the community to reach its $150,000 goal for the playground.

