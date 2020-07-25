New police recruits hope to foster positive change during social turmoil

At the jail, Gallier said he cultivated positive relationships with many of the inmates based on mutual respect and rapport. He said he hopes to foster those same types of relationships with individuals in the community he is preparing to serve.

Gallier said he did not believe the police conduct displayed in the video of George Floyd was right.

“You have citizens saying ‘Hey, he says he can’t breathe. Hey, he’s not moving. Hey, check on him. Make sure he has a pulse.’ And if you don’t respond, you just sit there with your knee on his neck, it shows that you have no concern,” Gallier said. He added that such behavior is not reflective of every police officer.

In his new position, he said he hopes he can help cultivate a positive perception and reputation of police for those who may feel wary of officers.

“Our sheriff’s office, for instance, and I think a lot of other agencies, are trying to go out and do things in the community to try to create a good image, to try to turn that around,” Gallier said.