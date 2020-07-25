New police recruits hope to foster positive change during social turmoil

Campbell County Sheriff's Office's latest recruits are finishing their academy training, now starting the classroom and testing portion of work at the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy with about a dozen other recruits from across the region.
Although Campbell County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Epperson is excited about the new prospects, he's not naive.
“With everything going on in the country today, you wonder if this job becomes less attractive to people,” Epperson said.
In places like Minneapolis, Florida, Buffalo and Atlanta media are reporting those localities are seeing an increasing number of law enforcement resignations in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May.
That is not happening here.
Barbara Gibson stepped away from law enforcement in 2007 after serving as a Lynchburg Police Department officer for 12 years. Today she is at the Academy getting recertified and prepared to jump back into the field.
“Any good police officer does not approve of any of the behavior that was shown in that video,” Gibson said in reference to footage of a former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck while he begged for breath. “We are with the public in our disapproval of what happened.”
Gibson is aware of conversations about defunding police too, but she said she thinks the real solution would be to fund more extensive training for police officers everywhere.
“I think that’s what the public needs to look at, is funding the police and making sure the police are getting adequate training so stuff like this does not happen,” Gibson said.
Gibson urges residents not to “compare us to those other officers that might be making bad judgments in other areas of the country.” By drawing on both recent training and past experience, she hopes to mentor newer officers in addition to helping her local community.
LPD officers undergo an intensive 22 weeks of training at the academy. Training includes subjects of cultural diversity, crime prevention, ethics, fair and impartial policing, mental health, first aid and working with the mentally ill, active shooter, traffic-related investigations and criminal laws, said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for LPD, naming a partial list of topics. Academy time excludes the 12 weeks of field training that follow graduation.
Regional police departments said they have not seen an unusual number of resignations over the past few months after protests against police brutality and racism, in fact, many departments have brought on new recruits.
Campbell County has hired two new officers since May, Epperson said.
The town of Bedford Police Department has two new recruits training at Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem, Chief Todd Foreman said. Caleb Tumas and William “Trey” Boyd III are projected to graduate in November after completing a 21-week training program.
Many recruits see this as an opportunity to serve others, to help facilitate healing and find real solutions as they connect with their communities.
Twenty-one new officers are joining LPD, with 12 recruits expected to graduate from Lynchburg’s Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy in August, and nine more later in the fall, according to Dungan.
Lynchburg resident Chris Shirley has wanted to be a police officer since he was a child, intrigued by pictures from his grandfather’s law enforcement career.
“I thought that was the coolest thing ever, so since growing up I wanted to become a cop,” Shirley said.
He hopes to “change people's perspective of the police” in the role he is preparing for with LPD, making officers more relatable to the public they serve and taking time to listen to members of the community. Shirley said the George Floyd incident helped bolster his motivation to move forward with his law enforcement career, wanting to be an example of how a police officer is meant to be.
Hailing from New York City, Shirley gained some experience as a police officer there before moving to Lynchburg last December.
Lynchburg resident Heather Harris has a background in public health. As she worked through graduate school, none of the public health professions available felt like the proper fit to fulfill her. Law enforcement, she said, was the only thing that “felt right” to meet her desire of helping others.
“As law enforcement, you serve the community, and that is my ultimate goal,” Harris said. “That’s why I wanted to start a career in law enforcement, because of my desire to work hand-in-hand in the community that I live in. I don’t want to be on the sidelines and watch things go by, and not be able to help and assist in any way possible.”
Harris said public health ties in well with being a police officer, and she plans to combine the two skill sets.
Chase Gallier, who joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, is completing Academy training after serving at Blue Ridge Regional Jail for eight years. While he said he knew he could make some difference working in the jail, he felt he could do more “on the road.”
Gallier was largely inspired to enter the law enforcement field by friends and family who chose that profession, especially a cousin he looked up to. With a relative who spent their life in and out of jail, Gallier said he was additionally motivated to make “more of the right choices” in his own life.
At the jail, Gallier said he cultivated positive relationships with many of the inmates based on mutual respect and rapport. He said he hopes to foster those same types of relationships with individuals in the community he is preparing to serve.
Gallier said he did not believe the police conduct displayed in the video of George Floyd was right.
“You have citizens saying ‘Hey, he says he can’t breathe. Hey, he’s not moving. Hey, check on him. Make sure he has a pulse.’ And if you don’t respond, you just sit there with your knee on his neck, it shows that you have no concern,” Gallier said. He added that such behavior is not reflective of every police officer.
In his new position, he said he hopes he can help cultivate a positive perception and reputation of police for those who may feel wary of officers.
“Our sheriff’s office, for instance, and I think a lot of other agencies, are trying to go out and do things in the community to try to create a good image, to try to turn that around,” Gallier said.
Gibson, Harris, Shirley and Gallier all said they feel supported by their local communities. Whether interacting with individuals on patrol, in line at a store, or accepting donations of food, community support is an important part of doing their job and fostering positive relationships.
“We’re here to solve the challenges that we have as a community. We will help them work together to solve the challenges that we have,” Gibson said.
“There’s a lot that goes on [that is] good in a community, and a lot of love and respect that comes from the community toward law enforcement,” Gallier said. “I frequently go out and have people thank me for my service. You’ll be in a line at a convenience store purchasing a drink or something, and the person in front of you pays for your drink. I see that all the time. People come up to you and talk to you, and thank you, especially in these hard times. They understand the scrutiny that law enforcement is under right now.”
LPD has been participating in weekly community listening sessions with local residents to learn more about what people of color feel or experience with police encounters that they perceive as negative or unjust. Officers want to gain a better understanding and awareness of issues such as racial profiling, based on testimonies from some Black residents, and work toward making and maintaining positive and fair relations between police officers and people of color in their communities.
"That’s what I think is so valuable about this area, is that the police department and our command staff is phenomenal in the fact that they are open to talking," Gibson said.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
